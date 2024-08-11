Why Did Toyota Discontinue The Lexus SC?
Growing up, my family always had larger vehicles. First, it was a minivan, but after that, there was a steady stream of SUVs, including models like the Acura MDX. However, there was one big shift that came in the early 2000s, and that was when my mother decided she wanted a small, exciting convertible for her next car. That ended up being a white Lexus SC 430, which we enjoyed for a good many years. To this day, I consider it to be the most beautiful vehicle ever owned by a member of my family, including myself. However, if you were to head to your local Lexus dealership, you would not find any new Lexus SC models on the lot. In fact, it has not been in production since the 2010 model year after a nearly two-decade-long lifespan.
Lexus has discontinued a shockingly few amount of models over the course of its existence, so when it decides to stop making one, it's something of a big deal. Of course, the company will rarely ever come out and plainly state exactly why a certain model is sent to a farm upstate, leaving us to wildly speculate as to the reasoning, and that is exactly what we are going to be doing. Let's look back at the Lexus SC and see what exactly made it such a loved vehicle by myself and others, and of course, we'll try to understand why its production ceased.
What was the Lexus SC?
The Lexus SC was introduced all the way back for the 1992 model year, just a couple of years after the company was founded as the luxury arm of Toyota. It was actually the second Lexus model that ever hit the market after the mid-size ES executive car. These may just seem like random letters, but the naming convention for Lexus vehicles is actually rather simple. In the case of the SC, the S stands for Sport, and the C stands for Coupé. What followed the SC would be a three-digit number to indicate what kind of engine it had. Initially, there were the SC 300 and 400 options, with the former having a 3.0L I6 and the latter having a 4.0L V8. Regardless of which model you got, this was a two-door coupé.
For the 2001 model year, Lexus decided to ditch the different engine options for the SC, and instead, the newly named SC 430 came standard with a 4.3L V8 under the hood, able to generate 300 hp and 325 lb.-ft. of torque. Along with its power, it was one of the most reliable vehicles Lexus ever produced. The other major change this new generation had was that it was now a hardtop convertible that was retractable with a push of a button, rather than just a plain hardtop coupé. The SC 430 would be the final iteration of the Lexus, which would end production after 2010 for a solid 18-year run.
Why the Lexus SC is no more
Lexus has never given an official word as to why the SC went out of production. It certainly wasn't because it didn't receive strong notices. In its initial review of the SC 430, Car and Driver called it nearly "an unqualified success." In 2005, CNN (via J.D. Power) reported on its remarkable reliability, as the reported issues drivers would face in the first 90 days of ownership were less than half of the industry standard. Anecdotally, my parents both gushed about their experiences with this car when I told them I was writing this article. So, why would the Lexus SC 430 be the end of the SC moniker?
Well, it basically comes down to the one thing that will always make or break anything in the marketplace: Sales. You already expect luxury vehicles to be a bit on the low side when it comes to overall sales, but even by that standard, the final years of the SC 430 were rough. In 2005, it sold nearly 8,400 units. In its final two years, it couldn't even crack 1,000. You can probably attribute this drastic fall to the Great Recession. The number of people who could afford a car with a starting price of $68,405 in 2010 was very small, and Lexus either needed to revamp the car to generate new interest or just let it go. It chose the latter.
Other theories to the Lexus SC's discontinuation
While there was a drastic decline in sales at the height of the Great Recession, there were still declines to be seen prior to that time. Economic difficulties played a significant factor, but they weren't the only reason why people started to lose interest in the Lexus SC 430. For one, very few vehicles have ever been able to stand the test of time without evolving. As time progresses, aesthetics change and technologies improve. It becomes a car company's job to keep up with the times to make sure that the vehicles it makes remain relevant, where every new model has something exciting to draw in more and more customers. When it came to the SC, Lexus didn't really do that.
The SC 430 was introduced in 2001, and for its near-decade run, the car barely changed. Lexus created a few special edition models here and there, but the vehicle you would purchase in 2010 was not that far off from that original evolution into the SC's second generation. Granted, the first generation of the car lasted from 1991 to 2000, which is the same amount of time, but Lexus ultimately did update it to the SC 430. In those last few years, though, Lexus didn't have the same mindset, and there were no plans for a major overhaul. Instead, Lexus was at work on a full-on replacement vehicle called the Lexus LC 600h, a hybrid that would debut in the mid-2010s. That car never made it to market or, more precisely, not as originally intended.
What replaced the Lexus SC?
One might think that Lexus would have another model ready to go after discontinuing the SC to fill in that newly opened hole in the market, but that wasn't exactly the case. 2010 did see the company introduce the LFA sports car, but that was an even more specialized product than the SC. With its 4.8L V10 engine, this was strictly a performance monster and only 500 units were ever produced. The next coupé that Lexus would make would be the RC — or Radical Coupé — model for the 2015 model year, but that was essentially just a two-door version of the IS car that it was already making.
In actuality, it would not be until the 2018 model year, a whopping eight years after the demise of the SC 430, that we saw its true successor. The original plan was for the LC 600h, but instead, we got the LC 500. This "Luxury Coupé" sports a 5.0L V8 engine that has an output of 471 hp, and right off the bat, it was getting pretty good marks, including from us here at SlashGear. This new vehicle also offered a hybrid option alongside the traditional 500.
As the years have progressed, Lexus has only continued to improve the LC 500, and the current 2024 model is an editor's choice vehicle from SlashGear with an impressive overall score of 9 out of 10. The starting price for the LC 500 is $99,800, and its ability to rarely pass 2,000 units per year in sales reflects its narrow market. Regardless, the LC 500 is proving to be a worthy successor to my beloved SC 430.