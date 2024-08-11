Why Did Toyota Discontinue The Lexus SC?

Growing up, my family always had larger vehicles. First, it was a minivan, but after that, there was a steady stream of SUVs, including models like the Acura MDX. However, there was one big shift that came in the early 2000s, and that was when my mother decided she wanted a small, exciting convertible for her next car. That ended up being a white Lexus SC 430, which we enjoyed for a good many years. To this day, I consider it to be the most beautiful vehicle ever owned by a member of my family, including myself. However, if you were to head to your local Lexus dealership, you would not find any new Lexus SC models on the lot. In fact, it has not been in production since the 2010 model year after a nearly two-decade-long lifespan.

Lexus has discontinued a shockingly few amount of models over the course of its existence, so when it decides to stop making one, it's something of a big deal. Of course, the company will rarely ever come out and plainly state exactly why a certain model is sent to a farm upstate, leaving us to wildly speculate as to the reasoning, and that is exactly what we are going to be doing. Let's look back at the Lexus SC and see what exactly made it such a loved vehicle by myself and others, and of course, we'll try to understand why its production ceased.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]