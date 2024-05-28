These Are The Last 8 Minivans Of The Decade In The US, Ranked From Worst To Best Selling
To some, minivans might seem like a dying breed in the States. Only a handful of companies are making these vehicles today, and certain best-selling models have wrapped up production within the last couple of years. Their various niches and benefits, such as transporting larger families or providing better road stability, simply haven't been enough to let them compete with other rides. Today, only around five different models of minivan are available for consumers to purchase brand-new.
In spite of their lack of overall popularity, minivans have experienced an interesting decade. Only two models reached a million units sold in the last 10 years, and most barely cracked half that. Looking at the history and performance of these minivans might just help you anticipate future changes in the market, especially as certain models are discontinued or as new ones become available. This article will take a look at the last eight minivans in active development in the United States from 2013 to 2023.
Information from this article was collected through Good Car Bad Car, CarFigures, and other official sources such as Kia's own website. Used minivan sales are not taken into account, and the only sales included are those from the U.S. market over the past decade. Additionally, these rankings are purely based off of a standpoint of units sold with those restrictions in place, with no consideration to consumer ratings or overall quality. Even the lowest-ranking vehicles on this list can be a great buy if you're looking for a good minivan!
8. Volkswagen Routan (2008-2013) — 3,212 units
It's questionable if the Volkswagen Routan should even be on this list, as it's actually just a rebranded variant of other minivans from Chrysler and Dodge. There wasn't much that it could offer on its own outside of the brand name and logos — likely a big factor in its eventual decline. After just 5 years of production, the Routan was cancelled and disappeared from Volkswagen's lineup, leaving the company without a modern replacement — unless you count the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
The Routan manages to secure its spot on this list thanks to a combination of time and sales. Since it was discontinued in 2013, it only managed to enjoy around two years of sales from the past decade. Its final numbers in the United States were barely able to scrape above 3,000 units, not even managing to reach five digits. Accounting for sales made before then does increase its numbers quite a bit, but it still doesn't get far beyond 60,000. The Routan just couldn't keep up with its competitors, resulting in its legacy being left behind with its poor performance.
7. Kia Carnival (2021-Present) — 85,643 units
Depending on who you ask, the Kia Carnival's placement on this list is questionable at best. In truth, the Carnival is the same vehicle as the Kia Sedona, with the two of them only differing in name. But these names were separated by region, resulting in the Carnival technically not being present in the U.S. until 2021. Kia has since tracked the sales of both models separately, so for the sake of this article, the two minivans will be listed separately here as well.
Partially thanks to the Carnival's very recent introduction in the U.S. market, its sales numbers only manage to reach a little under 90,000 units. The numbers have been growing higher across the years, however, with 2023 being the Carnival's best year of sales in the states. The numbers in 2024 have only increased month-by-month since then, and as the 2025 Kia Carnival goes turbo-hybrid, it wouldn't be surprising to see its placement skyrocket on a future version of a list like this one.
6. Kia Sedona (1998-2020) — 176,434 units
In spite of its similarities to the Carnival, the Sedona name first appeared in the U.S. in 1998. The vehicle managed to gain a reputation as one of the most reliable Kia models ever built, both for buyers and the company itself. The Sedona lasted until the year 2020 before finally being discontinued, and even then, it hasn't truly left U.S. markets. But until the Carnival's name finally reached the states, people only knew it as the Sedona, and its sales — while more plentiful overall — lacked the same strength boasted by its successor.
The Sedona is the first vehicle on this list to reach six-digit sales numbers, with its final decade-relevant total amounting to around 170,000 units. This number would be much higher if it accounted for sales across the previous decade of 2003-2013, but the numbers didn't keep their previous pace for long. Starting in 2017, the Sedona's year-to-year sales began to slowly decrease and its name was axed from Kia's U.S. lineup just three years later. Of course, the Sedona will continue to live on as the Carnival, so it could only be a matter of time before it catches back up to its previous success.
5. Chrysler Town & Country (1989-2016) — 417,488 units
The Chrysler Town & Country is among the oldest minivans to feature on this list, starting production all the way back in 1989. It happened to be one of the company's most successful vehicles at the time, as well, with its success being cited as one of the reasons why Chrysler killed off its iconic Plymouth brand. The Town & Country itself met a similar fate in 2016, with a mere handful of models continuing to be sold beyond that time. Yet its sales numbers stand far above any previous vehicle on this list, even when just looking at its performance over the last decade.
From 2013 to 2019, when the last few brand-new models reached the hands of the public, the Town & Country managed to make it above 400,000 units sold. Most of those sales came from the period of 2013-2016, the numbers are still above the last three minivans on this list combined. Though it was discontinued, it was succeeded by another model from Chrysler, with that new minivan managing to reflect and outperform the Town & Country's impressive sales numbers.
4. Chrysler Pacifica (2016-Present) — 807,313 units
The Chrysler Pacifica is Chrysler's latest minivan. The company claims it stands above all other minivans in terms of technology, thanks to built-in entertainment units and interior cameras. Perhaps due to this modernization, the Pacifica has boasted an incredible sales performance of over 800,000 units sold by 2023. This is the first minivan on this list to break half a million sales in the last decade, even with it missing out on the first three years of this period. Interestingly, it shares this title with another Chrysler model thanks to a technicality.
For a short period of time, versions of the Pacifica were released under the Voyager name. For example, the 2020 Voyager is a budget version of the Pacifica, rebranding the vehicle like how the Sedona was rebranded as the Carnival — even though a separate line of minivans named "Voyager" was present from 1983 to 2003. Chrysler's offerings won't be separated in this list, however, as this version didn't last for longer than two years. As a result, any sales it might've made didn't leave much of an impact on the Pacifica's already-impressive numbers.
3. Dodge Grand Caravan (1984-2020) — 922,314 units
The Dodge Grand Caravan is the oldest minivan on this list, having lasted for around 36 years of production. It's also an extremely well-performing product, managing above 900,000 sales as of its final model years. Across the 2000s, it reached over 100,000 units sold almost every year, putting it above even the more successful minivans on this list. These numbers have left many fans of this beloved minivan still wondering why Dodge discontinued the Grand Caravan.
The previously mentioned discontinued minivans on this list all ended production within a decade of each other, with one of the most common factors being low sales numbers. Though the Grand Caravan had managed to keep its numbers high for multiple years, Dodge decided to pull the plug so it could focus on other ventures. Though the Grand Caravan name manages to live on, it's no longer available within the U.S., instead being restricted to Canada under Chrysler's name. In spite of it being the last minivan on this list to be discontinued, the Dodge Grand Caravan still boasts impressive sales numbers, going toe-to-toe with the most successful minivans still in production today.
2. Toyota Sienna (1997-Present) — 1,070,826 units
The Toyota Sienna is the second-oldest minivan on this list still in production today. Constant improvements and updates have been made to the model as a result, with the 2024 Sienna Hybrid being a surprisingly fuel-efficient minivan by today's standards. Even if it can't beat out the Pacifica in terms of technological prowess, it still manages to put up a decent fight with its own entertainment centers and information displays. After decades of being on the market, the Sienna continues to be a strong competitor in terms of both quality and sales.
From 2013 to 2023, the Toyota Sienna was one of the two models to pass a million units sold. Its numbers haven't managed to be as consistently great as the Grand Caravan, but its stellar performance across 10 years has kept it going strong today. Unless Toyota decides to make a major change in its lineup — or the Sienna suddenly halts its impressive momentum — this minivan is unlikely to go away anytime soon.
1. Honda Odyssey (1994-Present) — 1,084,714 units
The Honda Odyssey earns its spot on the top of this list. Having been around for even longer than its currently-manufactured competitors and offering technological advancements to pressure the Pacifica, it's a capable minivan that makes very few compromises. When looking at the Honda Odyssey Vs the Toyota Sienna, they manage to trade blows in terms of performance and value. Though the Sienna might beat it out when it comes to fuel efficiency and technical specifications, the Odyssey manages to outperform its rival in one specific category.
Of all the minivans to be made available from 2013 to 2023, the Odyssey just barely manages to top the list as the best-selling of the bunch. With just shy of 15,000 more units sold overall than the Sienna in the last decade, it manages to make up for less-impressive recent years with an incredibly strong start. Still, Honda's minivan has shown a steep decline in sales numbers, not managing to reach above a yearly rate of 100,000 sales starting from 2019. The future success of this minivan is uncertain, but for the last decade, there isn't another minivan has outperformed it.