These Are The Last 8 Minivans Of The Decade In The US, Ranked From Worst To Best Selling

To some, minivans might seem like a dying breed in the States. Only a handful of companies are making these vehicles today, and certain best-selling models have wrapped up production within the last couple of years. Their various niches and benefits, such as transporting larger families or providing better road stability, simply haven't been enough to let them compete with other rides. Today, only around five different models of minivan are available for consumers to purchase brand-new.

In spite of their lack of overall popularity, minivans have experienced an interesting decade. Only two models reached a million units sold in the last 10 years, and most barely cracked half that. Looking at the history and performance of these minivans might just help you anticipate future changes in the market, especially as certain models are discontinued or as new ones become available. This article will take a look at the last eight minivans in active development in the United States from 2013 to 2023.

Information from this article was collected through Good Car Bad Car, CarFigures, and other official sources such as Kia's own website. Used minivan sales are not taken into account, and the only sales included are those from the U.S. market over the past decade. Additionally, these rankings are purely based off of a standpoint of units sold with those restrictions in place, with no consideration to consumer ratings or overall quality. Even the lowest-ranking vehicles on this list can be a great buy if you're looking for a good minivan!