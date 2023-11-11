The Most Reliable Kia Models Ever Built, Ranked

Along with its sister brand Hyundai, Kia has transformed its lineup over the past decade or so, producing cars that often compete with the best in their segment for features, driving dynamics, and comfort, all while undercutting rivals on price. Anyone discounting Kia as simply a budget carmaker has been missing out for years now, as the brand's recent back catalog is full of attractive used cars that can be picked up for even more attractive prices.

Kia's cars are also reliable too, and the brand was crowned the most dependable mass-market brand in JD Power's 2023 Vehicle Dependability Survey. While there have been a handful of troublesome models, Kia's reliability is generally solid across its whole lineup. So, to rank the best of them, we've used data from the iSeeCars research team, who aggregated information from millions of used car listings to see which models lasted above and beyond the competition. Their data shows these models to be Kia's best so far — although it's worth noting here that for some of its newest models, there isn't enough data to receive a rating yet, so they're not included here.