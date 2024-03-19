Here's Why Dodge Discontinued The Grand Caravan

Minivans were all the craze from the '80s to the early 2000s, and Dodge set the standard with its Grand Caravan. The first Dodge Grand Caravan hit the market in 1983 as an affordable option for families but doubled as a working man's vehicle, thanks to its excess storage space. It was a boxy people-mover that didn't receive its first significant cosmetic change until 1990 when it traded in those sharp edges for smooth, rounded corners.

The Grand Caravan was a reliable and popular vehicle for nearly four decades before Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), now Stellantis, the parent company to Dodge, opted to put an end to it in 2020. It's not uncommon for major car manufacturers to discontinue production of a specific model. Car brands do this for many different reasons all the time.

For example, Ford discontinued the Focus in favor of focusing (no pun intended) on its line of electric vehicles. Besides shifting its focus to setting the bar for muscle car EVs, what prompted Dodge to discontinue its ever-popular people-mover that had been around for decades?