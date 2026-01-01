The Lexus LC 500 Is Delightful And Doomed

Few vehicles combine stately motoring and high-performance driving dynamics as well as the 2026 Lexus LC. It's big, elegant, and powerful. The LC is equipped with modern technology, but it is integrated into the driving experience without distracting from the joy of driving. Whether it's being used as a daily driver or assigned the duty of traveling across the country in comfort, the LC is up to the task. Unfortunately, the LC 500 is about to exit the chat. The final year of production for the majestic two-door, coupe-or-convertible is 2026.

Once the LC 500 is no longer available, that's it for coupes for a while in the Lexus lineup. The RC has been discontinued, too, and the LFA won't be here for a while. And, it may be a while before we see internal combustion power from a two-door Lexus of any kind. The high-performance GR GT will arrive soon, but it will wear the Toyota badge, and the Lexus LFA Concept will make it to production as an all-electric vehicle when it eventually does arrive. Thankfully, the folks at Lexus are sending the LC out in style. The final version of the LC 500 gets a special Inspiration Series trim level for 2026 featuring a new unique color and limited production numbers.