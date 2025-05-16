The 2025 Mazda Miata Is A Blast Of Common Sense In An Age Of AI And Fat EVs

There are so many ways in which Mazda could complicate this formula, and so many ways in which it shows admirable restraint. The fabric hood remains manually operated; the A/C controls are outsized knobs. Nobody will confuse the plastics used on the MX-5's pop-out cupholders, or its sun visors, or its air vents for the materials you'd expect in a BMW Z4 or Mercedes CLE, but they more than do the job.

Advertisement

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The same goes for what's under the sheet metal, where the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is a familiar thing. Its 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque are — even compared to some small, affordable city cars — amusingly low; its six-speed manual transmission is still standard. There's an automatic option on the Grand Touring, if you really must.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Power still goes to the rear wheels alone, and the closest Mazda comes to drive modes is a DSC-TRACK button (on all but the base Sport trim) that holds the traction and stability control systems further at bay in the name of going sideways on the track. Aiding you, there, is the limited-slip differential that's standard on Club trim and above, which can nudge power left to right depending on traction needs.

Advertisement

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There is something deeply, deeply refreshing about dropping into the Miata and knowing it'll be your eagerness at the wheel, stick, and pedals which define how fast you go and how expertly you take each corner. Notably, "fast" here needn't mean license-incinerating pace. Those relatively conservative power numbers, combined with the low-slung roadster design, mean there's plenty of engagement at more everyday speeds, not to mention a genuine sense of swiftness that belies the number on the (analog, naturally) speedo.