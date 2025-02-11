2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet First Drive: Better Than It Needs To Be
Mercedes-Benz ad copy proudly proclaims that the automaker builds "the best, or nothing," but in the case of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, the best isn't really necessary. Interest in convertibles has been declining for years, leaving the CLE-Class, which launched for the 2024 model year as a replacement for both the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles (or cabriolets, in Euro-speak) with few direct competitors.
For 2025, the CLE Cabriolet gets the same AMG performance treatment the CLE coupe received for 2024, including a more powerful engine, numerous chassis upgrades, and sportier design elements inside and out, but still leaving some headroom for an even sportier AMG CLE 63 model that's likely waiting in the wings.
But a coupe is an inherently better platform for performance upgrades, as anyone who's tried to drive a convertible at high speeds with the top down can attest. And, as a lower-tier "53" model, AMG's reputation certainly doesn't rest on this one. But Mercedes acted as if it did.
A full AMG makeover
AMG models used to be subtle, distinguished from their ordinary Mercedes counterparts mainly with badges and wheels. That hasn't been the case for the industrial-strength "63" models for some time, however, and that approach is starting to rub off on the mid-grade "53" models as well. It really sells the CLE 53 Cabrio as a performance car, and something distinct from non-AMG CLE models.
The slim shark-nose front end of the standard CLE has been replaced by a concave grille and oversized air intakes to form a front fascia easily recognizable from other AMG models. The bulging hood's twin ridges—cribbed from the classis Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing"—are divided by an air slot, just like on the most recent AMG C 63 S E Performance sedan.
A widebody treatment would have been too elaborate for past AMG "53" models, but the CLE 53's fenders puff out 2.3 inches wider in the front and 3.0 inches wider in the rear compared to the standard CLE Cabrio. They house tires that are 10.4 inches wider at the front and 11.6 inches wide at the rear. That end of the car is also adorned with protruding quad exhaust tips.
Mercedes' interior aesthetic continues to impress
AMG didn't stop with the exterior. The steering wheel is large, thick, and adorned with paddle shifters and drive-mode switches—just like on full-fat AMG "63" models. The test car also had the optional Performance front seats, which felt firmly-bolstered and fit for purpose. Those seats also have a "kinetic" function that moves them about to help keep lower extremities from falling asleep on long trips; a conventional massage function is available with the standard Sport seats.
The current Mercedes interior aesthetic continues to stand out thanks to details like large chrome air vents, although the shiny faux carbon fiber covering the dashboard and center console in our test car seemed a bit tacky. Much more effective were the more subtle splashes of red contrast stitching on the seats and door panels, which matched the red-tinted AMG graphics on the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen.
On the touchscreen, you can select a giant digital IWC chronometer or a powertrain screen that pulsates in time with the engine's revs—both charmingly kitschy ways to make use of the screen in a performance vehicle where it's otherwise not terribly relevant. Like other recent Mercedes models, the instrument cluster can be configured in a number of different ways besides the traditional needle-sweep speedometer and tachometer.
More boost, more power
The CLE 53 is no performance pretender but, at least during this first drive, the design elements seemed to be at a higher level of intensity than the mechanical upgrades they heralded.
In true AMG fashion, those upgrades start with the engine. It's a reinforced version of the M256M turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that powers the CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet, still assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system with an electric motor integrated with the nine-speed automatic transmission acting as a beefier starter and generator to lessen the engine's workload, while also providing a small power boost.
Sporting new intake and exhaust ports, new piston rings, a modified fuel injection system, and a higher-pressure turbo, the AMG version of the M256M produces 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque (or 443 lb-ft when a temporary overboost feature is engaged), compared to 375 hp and 369 lb-ft for the CLE 450. The mild-hybrid system adds the same 23 hp and 151 lb-ft as it does in the CLE 450.
But this extra power doesn't make the CLE 53 much quicker in the benchmark zero to 60 mph sprint. At 4.0 seconds, it's only 0.2 second quicker than the CLE 450 Cabrio. Top speed does rise from 130 mph to 155 mph, or 167 mph with optional performance tires.
Major chassis upgrades
The AMG-tuned inline-six does at least feel sportier, thanks to responsiveness and a lovely exhaust note that almost make you forget that it breathes through a turbocharger. Gunning it between the lights made the typically-dense Miami traffic that constituted most of the test drive route bearable.
That mostly urban Florida drive route's lack of curves did make it hard to take advantage of the CLE 53's chassis upgrades, which go a bit beyond previous generations of AMG "53" models. The CLE 53 has standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive like non-AMG versions of the CLE-Class, but it also gets a Drift Mode that decouples the front axle, making the CLE 53 rear-wheel drive, with all the tire-destroying potential that implies. It's impressive that Mercedes has added this feature to a second-tier AMG model, but it's not exactly something you can use in the real world.
The CLE 53 also gets rear-axle steering that can turn the back wheels up to 2.5 degrees in the same direction as the fronts (at high speeds, for stability) or in the opposite direction (at low speeds, for maneuverability). The transmission, steering, and suspension also get AMG-specific tuning. Those parameters, along with the engine and exhaust, can be adjusted from comfortable to sporty, as well as mixed and matched, via the car's drive-mode settings.
It's good at muddling through the real world
Should you be blessed with perfect convertible weather, the CLE 53 plays the part of laid-back cruiser remarkably well for something wearing the AMG badge. Even in its sportier settings, the suspension didn't compromise the luxurious feel of the base CLE. And while the exhaust was appreciably louder and racier in character than that of a CLE 450 Cabrio, it was never overly harsh or annoying. That's reassuring for the CLE 53's prospects as a daily driver, but doesn't accomplish this performance convertible's true mission.
Driven at normal speeds, the CLE 53 was a bit too much like its non-AMG sibling. It was well-mannered and refined, but that also aptly describes the CLE 450. And that flavor of Mercedes' four-seat convertible also pairs reasonably well with twisty roads. The CLE 53's more powerful, more responsive engine and host of AMG chassis mods surely make a difference, but we didn't see challenging enough roads or high enough speeds to experience it.
Running the AMG-tuned nine-speed automatic transmission through its gears, it was easy to imagine it quickly downshifting ahead of a decreasing radius curve and banging off upshifts as we passed the apex. The CLE 53's brakes—with standard 14.6 inch front and 14.2-inch rear rotors and optional 15.4-inch front/14.6-inch rear rotors—felt like they'd enjoy a bit of abuse. AMG engineers did a proper job here, even if most owners will never make the most of their work.
It's a good convertible, too
Most owners will at least appreciate that the CLE-Class is still a great convertible. The soft top muffled outside noise as well as the metal variety, and opens or closes in 20 seconds at speeds up to 37 mph.
With the top down, the standard Aircap system deploys a rear wind deflector windshield-mounted front air deflector. It kept a baseball cap secure at highway speeds, although even without Aircap, wind buffeting and noise in the cabin was fairly low. It was easy to carry on a conversation, although the Burmester 3D surround-sound system could only be truly appreciated with the top up.
Other thoughtful touches include a tilt function for the infotainment system's touchscreen, which moves the screen forward 40 degrees at the push of a button to counteract glare, and a coating for the leather upholstery that can lower temperatures by up to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, Mercedes claims. Despite our test car's dark-colored upholstery, we avoided scorched skin. While they weren't needed during our Miami test drive, Mercedes' Airscarf neck warmers should make cold weather driving more pleasant as well.
The CLE's 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space (with the roof up) is also a bit more than what you get in a BMW 4 Series convertible, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats provide a little extra space for longer items. When they're not folded, the back seats are also roomy enough for short trips, making the CLE a true four-seater.
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Verdict
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is a well-rounded and well-equipped convertible at a reasonable price—in the proper context, at least.
At $83,750 (including the mandatory $1,150 destination charge), the AMG version is $6,150 more than a CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet in the latter's pricier Pinnacle spec. But that's not a huge jump considering the thoroughness of the AMG makeover, which brings real upgrades to everything from the exterior and interior to the engine and chassis.
Mercedes also benefits from a lack of other luxury four-seat convertibles in this size and price range. The BMW M440i is essentially built to the same template, down to its inline-six mild-hybrid powertrain. It's cheaper than the CLE 53, at $73,245 in base rear-wheel drive form or $75,245 with xDrive all-wheel drive, and just a few tenths slower in the zero to 60 mph sprint.
Audi's retirement of the S5 Cabriolet leaves no other real options for those who want a luxury convertible without going full sports car or spending six figures. That's not a big niche, but the AMG CLE 53 Cabrio fills it quite well by being better than it needs to be.