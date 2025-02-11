2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet First Drive: Better Than It Needs To Be

Mercedes-Benz ad copy proudly proclaims that the automaker builds "the best, or nothing," but in the case of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, the best isn't really necessary. Interest in convertibles has been declining for years, leaving the CLE-Class, which launched for the 2024 model year as a replacement for both the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles (or cabriolets, in Euro-speak) with few direct competitors.

For 2025, the CLE Cabriolet gets the same AMG performance treatment the CLE coupe received for 2024, including a more powerful engine, numerous chassis upgrades, and sportier design elements inside and out, but still leaving some headroom for an even sportier AMG CLE 63 model that's likely waiting in the wings.

But a coupe is an inherently better platform for performance upgrades, as anyone who's tried to drive a convertible at high speeds with the top down can attest. And, as a lower-tier "53" model, AMG's reputation certainly doesn't rest on this one. But Mercedes acted as if it did.