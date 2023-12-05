The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Wields Electric Power In A Way You Don't Expect

Ahead of its arrival in dealerships next year, along with its non-AMG-ified version, Mercedes-AMG has released all the high-tech details of the CLE 53 AMG. Right off the bat, Mercedes reveals that the newest offering from AMG is a hybrid, sort of. It utilizes a mild hybrid system composed of a starter generator that powers its 48-volt onboard electrical system but also boosts engine output by 23 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque when needed. To make matters more futuristic, the turbocharger also gets some help from electrons. It has an electric compressor motor to help it spool up more quickly and efficiently, over-boosting it. To the driver, that translates to 30 more pound-feet of torque for 12 seconds, according to a press release from Mercedes.

Mercedes-AMG

The heart of the CLE 53 AMG is a turbocharged 3-liter inline-six that generates 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque (443 with the help of over boost). It will accomplish the 0-60 sprint in four seconds, and it's able to reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour. The space-age powertrain is completed with a nine-speed AMG-Speedshift transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive.