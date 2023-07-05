2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Revealed As More Attainable Two-Door

Mercedes-Benz has just divulged all the details about its newest two-door, the CLE Coupe. As for its place in Mercedes' lineup, the automaker says it takes the best from both the C-Class and the E-Class. It is dimensionally larger, at least in length, than both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. Although Mercedes has not specified a month, the CLE coupe will arrive in the United States "early 2024," with a convertible version coming later.

Mercedes-Benz

To start, there are going to be two different engines offered on the CLE, a 2-liter four-cylinder on the CLE 300 4MATIC and a 3-liter inline-six on the CLE 450 4MATIC that is already present in other Mercedes models. The four-banger outputs a stout 255 horsepower, while the inline-six generates a healthy 375 horsepower. Both drivetrains will utilize a turbocharger and a 48-volt mild hybrid system that uses Mercedes' "Integrated Starter Generator" technology to reduce the amount of turbo-lag by the driver and help the car operate more smoothly while both accelerating and coasting at low speeds. This feature is standard on both engines. All-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission are standard on all announced CLE variations. The top speed is limited to 130 miles per hour.