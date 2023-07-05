2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Revealed As More Attainable Two-Door
Mercedes-Benz has just divulged all the details about its newest two-door, the CLE Coupe. As for its place in Mercedes' lineup, the automaker says it takes the best from both the C-Class and the E-Class. It is dimensionally larger, at least in length, than both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. Although Mercedes has not specified a month, the CLE coupe will arrive in the United States "early 2024," with a convertible version coming later.
To start, there are going to be two different engines offered on the CLE, a 2-liter four-cylinder on the CLE 300 4MATIC and a 3-liter inline-six on the CLE 450 4MATIC that is already present in other Mercedes models. The four-banger outputs a stout 255 horsepower, while the inline-six generates a healthy 375 horsepower. Both drivetrains will utilize a turbocharger and a 48-volt mild hybrid system that uses Mercedes' "Integrated Starter Generator" technology to reduce the amount of turbo-lag by the driver and help the car operate more smoothly while both accelerating and coasting at low speeds. This feature is standard on both engines. All-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission are standard on all announced CLE variations. The top speed is limited to 130 miles per hour.
A new Benz coupe
On the outside, it's a big coupe with a giant Mercedes star on the grille. What more could you want? That's not to say it doesn't have a distinct design personality from the existing CLA and CLS coupes. The CLE has a long hood that drops off to a mean "shark-nose" grille, as Mercedes describes it. And unlike the CLS Coupe, the CLE has two doors, not just a coupe-reminiscent outline.
The interior features all the gear and amenities one would expect in a modern Benz. For starters, it has a 17-speaker 710-watt Burmester sound system. The interior ambient lighting is capable of 64 colors because why not? And infotainment is displayed through an 11.9-inch center display. The driver gets all of their readouts on a 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel. The infotainment runs on Mercedes' MBUX operating system, which offers voice control compatibility. Using artificial intelligence technology, the user can create "routines" for the car to program climate control settings, ambient lighting, and music for whatever theme you want.
Safety tech all around
Standard safety features include lane keep assist, braking assist, and speed limit assist. The Mercedes Driver Assistance Package makes all of those aforementioned assistance features active, meaning that the car will exert limited control over itself to support the driver in terms of safety. This system is not to be confused with any "self-driving" capability or Mercedes' existing Level 3 Drive Pilot technology. Additionally, the PARKTRONIC system will do its best to make parking in tight spaces less arduous.
The price has not been announced as of yet, but given the E-Class and C-Class adjacent positioning, it will likely hover around those price points. The C-Class two-door starts at $49,550, and the E-Class coupe starts at $69,750. That might make it a more practical choice than a Mercedes SL Roadster, which will set you back $137,400 for a base model. Still, time will tell if this upcoming Benz coupe will break the bank.