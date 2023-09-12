2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class First Drive: When One Coupe Is Better Than Two

The effortless power delivery of the inline-six really seems best suited to the CLE-Class — it's reminiscent of the outgoing E 450 coupe, a car I always loved for its on-road serenity above all. The 48-volt tech, combined with plentiful low-end torque delivery, means you can roll into the throttle for easy-peasy accelerating while passing slower-moving traffic. Careful, though: While laying into the gas ekes out a nice rush of power, it's accompanied by synthetic engine noise piped through the stereo, and wow, does it sound bad.

On the Spanish autovía between Bilbao and San Sebastián, the CLE 450 4MATIC is a doll — smooth and surefooted, and oh so comfortable. It really feels like the sort of coupe you could drive for hours and hours, with only the gas tank (or your bladder) dictating pit stops.

Problem is, should you decide to venture off the beaten path and hit a curvy mountain road or two, the CLE 450 loses its luster. The engine's still good, that doesn't change, but the coupe's light and numb steering, wafty body motions and mushy brakes definitely don't encourage you to drive with gusto. Switching from the CLE 450's Comfort setting to Sport doesn't make a noticeable difference, either. And do note: These impressions come after driving a European-spec car with agility enhancements like adaptive dampers and 2.5-degree rear-axle steering, options we Americans will not be getting.

Because of the CLE's relaxed nature, the smaller 2.0-liter inline-4 starts to make a lot more sense. This coupe doesn't want to be hustled, so while the larger 3.0-liter engine is nice, it's not like you'll really be able to make the most of that power. For 99% of owners 99% of the time, I can't imagine the four-cylinder engine will disappoint. If you want a fun-to-drive CLE, best wait for the AMG.