2021 Audi lineup gets more standard equipment and exterior updates

Audi of America has recently unveiled a full list of updates and pricing for its 2021 model year portfolio. Potential buyers can expect more standard equipment, updated infotainment and driver assistance systems, and exterior design updates from every new Audi vehicle. From the Audi A4 to the flagship Q8, here are the most crucial changes across the board.

2021 Audi A4 and A5

The Audi A4 and A5 are entering 2021 with a fresh face. Also, four-cylinder models of the A4 and A5 are blessed with more power from its 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and 12V mild-hybrid assist system. Standard models now have 13 more horsepower and Quattro all-wheel-drive.

Base A4 40 TFSI Quattro models start at $39,100 while the Premium Plus and Prestige trim is at $43,800 and $49,400. The A4 45 TSI Quattro with a higher output 2.0-liter turbo engine has a base price of $40,900 while the A5 Coupe 45 is at $44,000. Standard equipment includes wireless Apple CarPlay, lane departure warning, and an integral toll module (ITM) system.

Meanwhile, heated rear seats are standard on the Prestige trim while the Black Optic Package is available for the A4 45 and A5 Sportback 45. The package includes 18-inch wheels with all-season tires (19-inch rims with summer tires are available) for the A4 and 19-inch wheels with summer tires for the A5. The convenience package also includes a heated steering wheel and front/rear parking sensors.

2021 Audi A6

The new Audi A6 is now equipped with an integrated toll module (ITM), 19-inch wheels with all-season tires, and an advanced key in the Premium trim. The optional Convenience package adds MMI navigation with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display and a top-view camera system. Standard on the A6 Premium Plus trim is active lane assist and adaptive cruise control while the Prestige Plus trim receives manual sunshades for the rear windows.

The Black Optic Sport package is available for all trim models of the Audi A6 including the A6 allroad. The package includes blacked-out exterior trim, sport suspension, and 20-inch bi-color wheels with all-season tires. The sporty S6 is now standard with 21-inch wheels and summer tires, carbon-fiber interior trim, and Audi’s virtual cockpit plus.

The 2021 Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro with a 2.0-liter turbo four-banger has a base price of $54,900 while the A6 55 (turbocharged 3.0-liter V6) and A6 allroad starts at $59,800 and $65,900.

2021 Audi A7

The new Audi A7 now has standard 20-inch wheels with all-season tires. The Convenience package on the Premium trim throws in standard MMI navigation and a top-view camera. The Sport package for the A6 Prestige adds 21-inch wheels with summer tires and an adaptive suspension with steel springs. Base prices for the Audi A7 55 TFSI Quattro starts at $69,200 while the S7 is at $84,400.

2021 Audi A8

Standard on the 2021 Audi A8 is 22-way ventilated front seats, a top-view camera system with a 360-degree view, and the Audi phone box. Meanwhile, the A8 60 TFSI receives a Sport exterior kit, Valcona leather upholstery, and LED matrix headlights.

The Executive Plus package includes rear heated seats, a rear seat remote control system, and 20-inch wheels along with the Driver Assistance and Cold Weather package. The Black Optic Sport package adds a sporty exterior kit, 20-inch bi-color wheels, and all-wheel steering.

The 2021 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI (3.0-liter V6) starts at $86,500 while the A8 L 60 with the 4.0-liter V8 has a base price of $98,900. The hot S8 starts at $130,900.

2021 Audi Q3

The 2021 Audi Q3 has standard power front seats with lumbar support, paddle shifters on the steering wheel, progressive steering, and lane departure warning. The Convenience package includes heated and auto-dimming power exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming interior mirror with a compass, and LED interior lighting. Premium Plus trim models of the Audi Q3 are now equipped with customizable LED interior lighting and a stainless steel trunk sill as standard.

Meanwhile, the Technology package adds a Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system and traffic sign recognition. The Black Optic package throws in larger 19-inch wheels with all-season tires, blacked-out exterior accents, and S line sport seats with contrasting stitching.

The 2021 Audi Q3 45 TFSI (2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine) starts at $36,000 while the Premium Plus trim is at $39,300.

2021 Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 remains a solid choice for a luxury seven-seat SUV. After receiving an extensive makeover in 2020, the new Q7 is home to a fresh assortment of driver assistance features including Audi side assist and pre-sense for both the front and rear of the vehicle. The Convenience package adds a top-view camera system with a 360 view and a heated steering wheel. The SQ7 now has a heated steering wheel and updated leather upholstery.

The 2021 Audi Q7 45 TFSI (2.0-liter four-cylinder engine) starts at $54,950 while the Q7 55 TFSI (turbocharged V6) starts at $60,800. The SQ7 with a standard 4.0-liter V8 has a base price of $85,00.

2021 Audi Q8

The flagship Audi Q8 is now equipped with updated driver assistance features. The Premium trim is now standard with Audi side assist and pre-sense rear while the Convenience package includes a top-view camera and a heated tiller. The Executive package adds heated rear seats, leather armrests, adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, and LED Matrix headlights.

The new Audi Q8 55 TFSI (335 horsepower 3.0-liter V6) has a base price of $68,200 while the Premium Plus and Prestige starts at $72,050 and $77,850. The Audi SQ8 with a 4.0-liter V8 motor starts at $89,200.

2021 Audi TT

The Audi TT Coupe and Roadster are now equipped with S sport seats wrapped in Nappa leather, MMI navigation, an updated smartphone interface, Audi side assist, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system as standard equipment. The standard 18-inch wheels are now fitted with all-season tires while 19-inch wheels with summer tires are optional.

Meanwhile, the Audi TT Roadster has a standard neck heater while the TTS has 20-inch wheels and summer tires. New paint colors include Navarra Blue and Chronos Grey. Prices for the 2021 Audi TT Coupe, Roadster, and TTS will be announced at a later date.