2020 Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro makes stunning wagon a plug-in hybrid

Audi’s stunning A6 Avant station-wagon is getting a plug-in hybrid version, capable of zero-emissions driving thanks to a freshly-added electric motor. The 2020 Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro may not have a short name – in fact it makes for quite the badge on the trunk altogether – but we can’t really argue with 369 lb-ft of torque.

That’s courtesy of both a gas engine and the electric motor. The former is a 2.0-liter TFSI engine, with 248 horsepower; the latter contributes 141 horsepower of its own. Altogether you’re looking at 362 hp with both working in tandem.

Audi has integrated the electric motor into a seven-speed S tronic transmission, with permanent all-wheel drive. 0-62 mph comes in 5.7 seconds; no, you’re not going to beat an RS6 Avant away from the lights, but then neither can Audi’s punchier wagon drive on electric power alone. With a full charge, Audi says, the A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro is capable of up to 31.7 miles on the European WLTP cycle.

Top speed in electric-only mode is just shy of 84 mph. With both powertrains working together, that rises to 155 mph. There are three EV drive modes to choose between: EV which prioritizes electric-only, Hybrid which combines the two power sources according to the Avant’s preferences, and finally Hold, which saves the current level of battery charge for use later.

If a destination has been programmed into the navigation system, then the A6 Avant TFSI 55 e quattro’s Hybrid mode can use that to help figure out when to rely on electric power alone, and when to mix gas and electric. It prioritizes completing the last stage of the journey in electric mode, including topping up the battery via the combustion engine should that be required. In addition to navigation data, it can use the driver’s style at the wheel, the camera and radar, and online traffic reports to figure out the best combination of power.

A 7.4 kW charger is onboard, which Audi says will be enough to full charge the li-ion battery in 2.5 hours on a Level 2 charger. That 14.1 kWh pack is integrated under the trunk floor, still allowing for 14.3 cubic feet of cargo space and a flat floor. Fold the rear seats down, meanwhile, and that expands to 54.2 cubic feet.

Outside, there’s the S line exterior package as standard, along with the black styling package. That contributes black exterior mirror and privacy glazing. There’s also Audi’s Matrix LED headlamps, sports seats and four-zone automatic climate control, and the the virtual cockpit as standard. Sport suspension, 19-inch wheels, and red brake calipers are also standard-fit.

Available to order in Europe now, the 2020 Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro is priced from 71,940 euro ($78,200) before any local PHEV incentives. No word on whether Audi will be bringing it to the US at this stage.