2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Review: Right Size, Right Price, Right Time

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe has to keep a lot of people happy. While a performance car can afford to sacrifice a little comfort in the name of speed, and a luxury model can prioritize plush travel above all else, the new CLE is expected to deliver capably on both fronts. That's before you get to the fact that it has not one, but two effective predecessors.

The CLE fits the gap that the discontinued C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe once occupied, and the design holds hints of each. Classically proportioned, with a long hood punctuated by two outsized power domes, and a "star panel" grille with a large Mercedes star, it's sculpted but not ridiculously so. People who might recoil from the buck-tooth fascia of a BMW 4 Series Coupe are unlikely to find the swoopy CLE so offensive.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The base-spec 2024 CLE 300 gets 18-inch wheels with 19-inch rims as an option. The 2024 CLE 450 swaps that for 19-inch standard, or 20-inch options, like the handsome $1,150 AMG-branded black multi-spoke examples on this particular review car. They go nicely with the $3,250 Graphite Grey Magno matte paint, which looks fantastic but is a devil to keep clean.