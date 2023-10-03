2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Review: Better Bar The Badge

Mercedes-AMG has never felt more in reach. From its origins crafting Autobahn behemoths — from big 'Benzes to a distinct product line in its own right today — the AMG badge now punctuates all levels of potential Mercedes ownership. For those looking longingly at the latest Mercedes-AMG SL and wishing for a more attainable version of the sports convertible, a new, cheaper version can only be good news.

"Attainable," of course, is all relative. The 2023 AMG SL 43 may be the most affordable of the SL series, but it still starts at $109,900 (plus $1,150 destination). With extras, all-in, the handsome Hyper Blue Metallic example you see here is just shy of $120k. Certainly cheaper than the north of $140k you'd spend on an SL 55, but still putting the new roadster in direct competition with some of the best droptops from Porsche, BMW, and others.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Six figures is a lot to spend on sunshine and German engineering. Particularly if you're still only getting the entry-level SL version for that. The lingering question, then, isn't so much how good the newest AMG car is, but whether you'll feel short-changed despite all you're spending.