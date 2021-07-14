2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will have 2+2 seating and an aviation-inspired cabin

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will make its full debut later this year. After providing some info about the latest-gen SL’s lightweight spaceframe and body shell last May, the German automaker recently gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the new car’s ‘Hyperanalogue’ interior design.

“The high-quality combination of the analogue world and state-of-the-art digital equipment makes one thing clear: the new SL is the rebirth of an icon for the modern era,” said Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management at Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The images also reveal an interesting fact about the incoming SL roadster: It has a 2+2 seating configuration, a first for the SL since the R129 model of 1989. However, U.S.-bound R129 SL models never came with a four-seat layout, and it seems the new version will be the first SL in America to have standard rear seats.

However, don’t expect much from those ‘+2’ rear seats. As you can see, legroom is at a premium for anybody beyond five feet in height, although Mercedes claims the rear seats offer enough room for passengers up to 1.5-meters tall – children or pets is what they mean.

But then again, having an extra pair of seats makes the new SL more practical in the real world. And in case you don’t need those extra chairs, you can fit a nifty wind deflector in the back to make the cabin less blustery as you drive along.

Style-wise, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL’s interior is a fine mix of premium materials and retro design touches. Mercedes claims the original 300SL has inspired the new cabin design with a horizontal layout and aircraft-inspired elements. For instance, the upper portion of the dash resembles an airplane’s wing, while the turbine-inspired air vents are like the jet engines from an SR-71 Blackbird.

Also, it’s hard to miss that 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen first seen in the new C-Class. We were expecting similar to the brand’s Hyperscreen setup from the all-electric EQS. Still, the all-new SL’s portrait-oriented touchscreen display has an ace up its sleeve: the angle is electronically adjustable to reduce glare while driving with the top down. Clever thinking, this.

Mercedes had the same reasoning when it decided to embed the new SL’s 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster into what the carmaker refers to as a ‘high-tech visor’ to prevent reflections caused by sunlight. On the other hand, the seat headrests are integrated into the backrest to offer better ergonomics and long-distance comfort.

As expected from an iconic nameplate, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL offers multiple upholstery options like single or two-tone quilted Nappa leather and fine microsuede with contrasting stitching. Of course, no modern Benz is complete without standard ambient lighting. In the new SL, you get 64 colors of ambient light, more than enough to capture your many moods.

Before we forget, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will exclusively arrive with a soft-top roof instead of a folding hardtop. Engine choices may include an electrified inline-six or twin-turbo V8 motors with the possibility of an all-wheel drivetrain. We’ll be back to reveal more about the reincarnation of Mercedes-AMG’s legendary SL soon.