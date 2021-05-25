Mercedes takes a new approach with 2022 C-Class trims

Mercedes is trying to make buying a new 2022 C-Class a little easier, splitting the upcoming luxury sedan into a trio of trim lines to leave the decision process simpler. Headed to the US in the first half of 2022, the new C-Class – which was revealed earlier this year – will come in three main trims: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle.

Traditionally, specifying a configuration for a new Mercedes-Benz has been a fairly time-consuming affair. Although the automaker does have some packages which bundle options together, the long list of individual extras means the potential for customization is high.

That a-la-carte approach will still be possible with the new C-Class, but Mercedes is aiming to make things easier for the get-go – and perhaps make it more likely that there’ll be a car to your liking on the dealer’s lot already – with its new approach. Premium trim will kick things off, with a 12.3-inch driver display and 11.9-inch center touchscreen, MBUX infotainment with a fingerprint scanner, keyless start, a power trunk, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 18-inch wheels.

There’ll also be blind-spot assistance, active brake assist, parking damage detection, and Mercedes’ PRE-SAFE active safety system. Heated front seats, a sunroof, LED lights front and rear, and ambient interior lighting will also be standard.

The Exclusive trim will add active parking assistance, a 360-degree camera, and enhanced ambient lighting. There’ll also be wireless phone charging, a Burmester 3D surround audio system, and illuminated door sills.

Finally, Pinnacle trim will get everything from the Exclusive trim, plus navigation with augmented reality guidance, and a head-up display. Options on all three will include the AMG Line with Night Package, Digital Light intelligent headlamps with active-curving, ventilated seats, a panorama roof, and a heated steering wheel. There’ll also be an Advanced USB Package with more USB ports, some offering up to 100W for faster recharging.

Exclusive and Pinnacle trim will also offer the Driver Assistance Package as options. That includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Mercedes’ hands-on adaptive cruise with lane-keeping, plus the new Active Stop-and-Go Assist system with semi-autonomous support in congestion. It’ll work at speeds up to 37 mph.

Just as the trims aim to reduce the complexity of choice, so too the drivetrain decision shouldn’t be overwhelming. There’ll be just one engine, in fact, a 2.0-liter inline-4 with mild-hybridization, good for 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. The electric motor can contribute 20 hp and 148 lb-ft more for short periods, for brief bursts of extra performance. Along with the regular 2022 C300, there’ll be a 2022 C300 4MATIC with all-wheel drive.

US pricing for the new C-Class will be confirmed closer to the sedan’s launch in the first half of next year.