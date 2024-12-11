2025 Subaru BRZ tS Review: Great, But Not The One You Should Buy

Like arch rivals teaming up in a Marvel movie to fight the universe's true threat, these days it's hard to imagine the Subaru BRZ and the Mazda MX-5 Miata being the nemeses they were once positioned as when the BRZ debuted all the way back in 2012. Then, the Subaru coupe — and its Toyota GT86 (née Scion FR-S) sibling — were seen as a direct response to the stalwart Miata. A showdown, rather than a show of support, for a segment that always seemed on fairly shaky ground.

Today, if there's a rivalry, it's in the same way that competitive neighbors might jokingly trash-talk each other's lawnmowers. A recognition that a rising tide lifts all ships, particularly in a niche segment like attainable two-door cars for enthusiasts.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the new model year, Subaru doesn't mess too much with a working formula. The 2025 BRZ keeps its naturally aspirated engine and its rear-wheel drive; it sticks with the original strategy of affordability over toys, along with a nod to blank slate potential for those with customization and mods in mind. However, it also brings a top-spec BRZ tS trim to the party.