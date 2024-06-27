What Is A Limited Slip Differential (LSD) And How Do They Work?

The realm of automotive technology is rife with jargon and acronyms, from ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System) — which first appeared in 1978 — to ZEV (Zero-Emissions Vehicles). Sitting squarely between those two alphabetic extremes in the glossary of automotive terms is LSD, which stands for Limited-Slip Differential. This feature is known by different names depending on the brand of vehicle it's in.

Chevrolet brands its stock limited-slip differentials as Positraction axles, Ford uses the Traction-Lok label, American Motors (AMC) referred to limited-slip differentials as Twin Grip axles, and many models in the Mopar family use the Sure Grip designation to note the presence of a limited-slip differential. On some Jeeps, the limited-slip differential is branded as Trac-Lok. LSDs are useful for off-roading and in high-powered muscle cars, but just what is a Limited-Slip Differential, how do they work, and do you need one?

[Featured image by RB30DE via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-By 3.0]