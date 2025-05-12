Every Generation Of The Mazda Miata Ranked By Engine Power

Throughout its 35-year history, the Mazda Miata has celebrated many birthdays, but it has stayed true to its roots as a small, lightweight sports car with a major emphasis on driving pleasure. While the size of the Miata has gone up and down slightly over the years, its engine power has also varied, based on both the size of the car it propelled, as well as Miata enthusiasts' evolving appetites for improved acceleration.

The Miata was first introduced to the American public at the Chicago Auto Show and it initially appeared as a 1990 model in the U.S. There have been four generations of the Mazda Miata during its 35 years of existence. These are known as the NA, the NB, the NC, and the ND. In terms of engine power, there have been at least two different variations within each of these four generations. To keep this article manageable, we will rate each generation by its highest powered engine, while still mentioning its lesser powered kin from each generation. The lowest powered generation will go first, progressing to the most powerful generation at the end. Let's put all the tops down on every generation of the Mazda Miata and enjoy the ride.

