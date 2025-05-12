Every Generation Of The Mazda Miata Ranked By Engine Power
Throughout its 35-year history, the Mazda Miata has celebrated many birthdays, but it has stayed true to its roots as a small, lightweight sports car with a major emphasis on driving pleasure. While the size of the Miata has gone up and down slightly over the years, its engine power has also varied, based on both the size of the car it propelled, as well as Miata enthusiasts' evolving appetites for improved acceleration.
The Miata was first introduced to the American public at the Chicago Auto Show and it initially appeared as a 1990 model in the U.S. There have been four generations of the Mazda Miata during its 35 years of existence. These are known as the NA, the NB, the NC, and the ND. In terms of engine power, there have been at least two different variations within each of these four generations. To keep this article manageable, we will rate each generation by its highest powered engine, while still mentioning its lesser powered kin from each generation. The lowest powered generation will go first, progressing to the most powerful generation at the end. Let's put all the tops down on every generation of the Mazda Miata and enjoy the ride.
Mazda Miata NA (1990-97) - 116 to 133 hp
The Mazda Miata NA was the first generation of this iconic sports car and had the least powerful engines ever offered. At its debut in 1990, the Miata NA came with a 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produced 116 horsepower. In 1994, the engine received a bump in displacement to 1.8 liters, with its power increasing to 128 horsepower, a 10% increase. One final increase was granted to the NA Miata's 1.8-liter engine in 1996, lifting its output during its final two years on the market to 133 horsepower. A Car and Driver test of a 1990 model achieved a 0-60 mph time of 9.2 seconds, with 0-100 mph taking 28.4 seconds, the quarter-mile went by in 16.8 seconds at 83 mph, and it hit a top speed of 116 mph.
Identifying a Mazda Miata NA is easy — just look for the pop-up headlights. The NA is one of the best Mazda cars of all time and has reached classic status in recent years, with well-preserved, low mileage examples going for as much as $40,500 on Bring A Trailer. But as with all Miatas, examples with under 100,000 miles can be bought for reasonable prices. Just keep in mind that most Miata NAs are 30+ years old.
Mazda Miata NC (2006-15) - 166 to 170 hp
The Mazda Miata NC is the third generation of the Miata, marking the move to a larger, slightly heavier platform compared to the NA and NB generations. Competition from other sports cars entering the market meant that the Miata needed to evolve. The NC grew, adding 2.5 inches in the wheelbase and 1.5 inches in width. The Miata NC also received an all-new engine, a 2.0-liter inline four making 170 horsepower with a manual transmission, but generating only 166 horses with the automatic. A Car and Driver test of a 2006 Miata NC recorded a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds, the quarter-mile taking 15 seconds at 91 mph, and a top speed of 131 mph, notably better than the NA.
There were two sub-generations of the Miata NC — the NC1 had an oval air intake, while the NC2 was restyled with a smiley face intake. Another major difference, engine-wise, is that the NC2 engine benefits from a forged crankshaft and connecting rods, plus a redline that goes 500 rpm higher than that of the NC1. The NC2 also received revised spring rates and shock valving, which improved its overall handling.
While there is less overall regard among enthusiasts for the Miata NC, its reputation has been improving over time. If you want a roadster with more space, the Miata NC, with its roomier interior, may be just right for you.
Mazda Miata NB (1999-2005) - 140 to 178 hp
The Mazda Miata NB represents the second generation of Mazda's drop-top sports car. It can be seen as a thorough update of the NA, with faired-in headlights replacing the NA's pop-ups in the front, a glass rear window with defroster wires in the top, and a larger trunk bringing up the rear.
In the engine department, the Miata NB received a 1.8-liter inline four putting out 140 horsepower, seven horses more than the highest-output Miata NA engine. But a big surprise was yet to come, with the 2004 debut of the Mazdaspeed Miata NB and its factory turbocharger setup that produced 178 horsepower. The Mazdaspeed NB also benefitted from an improved suspension and a faster steering ratio.
The Mazdaspeed Miata NB was an amazing bargain, costing only $827 more than a naturally aspirated Miata for the turbo engine, suspension, and six-speed gearbox upgrades. Car and Driver tested a 2005 Mazdaspeed Miata NB, getting a 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds and a 0-100 mph time of 18.3 seconds, with the quarter-mile taking 15.2 seconds at 91 mph, before hitting a top speed of 127 mph.
Unfortunately, a fire at the Mazda factory prevented the completion of the full planned production run during the Mazdaspeed Miata's second and final year of production. A total of 5,428 units were made for the world, making this a rare and desirable Miata NB.
Mazda Miata ND (2016-Present) - 155 to 181 hp
The Mazda Miata ND is both the most recent generation of the long-running Miata and the most powerful. While the Miata ND debuted for the 2016 model year with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine and an output of 155 horsepower, the 2019 model saw an increase in the engine's power to a new Miata record of 181 horsepower, with its redline also increased to 7,500 RPM. The Miata ND also saw a return by Mazda to its core Miata philosophy of lightweight construction, giving the ND a smaller footprint and lower weight than that of the NC.
The Miata ND started out as a soft-top roadster in 2016, but was joined one year later by the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF (Retractable Fastback) model, which allows its hardtop to be folded away whenever the driver would like that open air feeling. During a Car and Driver test of a 2024 RF, the following performance stats were recorded — 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds, 0-100 mph in 15.7 seconds, the quarter mile in 14.3 seconds with a trap speed of 96 mph, and a top speed of 139 mph.
Each generation of the Mazda Miata has improved this affordable sports car's performance without any excessive measures. The Mazda Miata has stayed true to its mission as a balanced, lightweight, open sports car that gives drivers and passengers a great deal of pleasure without the need to exceed the speed limit — unless they really want to.