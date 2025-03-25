Physical Buttons Are Returning To Volkswagen Dashboards, And The Reason Why Makes So Much Sense

According to Autocar, Volkswagen has been getting negative feedback over the years as it continued to expand its touchscreen features — with more and more functions being switched from physical to digital. This included electronic sliders for heating and volume, as well as haptic panels on the steering wheel rather than buttons. In the latest update from Mindt, however, he said, "the five most important functions of the car" will be physical buttons below the screen — which is still legally required in the United States. While the touchscreen will be big and feature-packed, Mindt added that those main buttons being physical is "very important." Why? Mindt told Autocar, "No guessing anymore. There's feedback, it's real, and people love this."

While brands have been embracing touchscreens for over a decade to add a futuristic look while cutting down production costs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned of touchscreens being distracting. The AAA Foundation added that it can take drivers' eyes off the road for up to 40 seconds. This is due to having nothing physical to feel, leading to more fiddling and swiping, causing tasks to take longer. By reverting the most commonly used controls like volume, heating, and fans to physical buttons, Volkswagen is hoping to reduce that fumbling time and create something more palpable for drivers to connect with. Volkswagen has continued to lean into the future of electric vehicles with cars like the highly anticipated ID. Buzz, but that doesn't mean there's no nostalgia allowed.

