Are More Screens And Fewer Buttons In Cars Really That Safe?

If you bought a brand-new car just 10 years ago, you'd have gotten a vehicle with many buttons, dials, and even a couple of stalks across the dashboard. If you have a more premium car, you might've even received a nice little touchscreen infotainment system. Even so, some brands like BMW and Mazda have a dial that lets you control the screen without touching it.

However, if you look at cars today, many models are now eschewing physical buttons for several smaller screens, or one massive touch display. Tesla led the way in this trend, starting with the 2012 Model S, which featured a 12.3-inch digital dash and a 17-inch central control panel — and continuing today with the 2024 Model 3, which has everything on the 15.3-inch central touchscreen display.

Other brands have followed suit in this trend, like the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS, the BMW i4 M50, and the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which all feature massive touch screens instead of physical buttons and controls. But are touchscreens safe for the motoring public? Many automakers have made the case for — and against — the use of touchscreens versus knobs/buttons when it comes to infotainment or climate controls.