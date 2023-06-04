10 Apple CarPlay Tricks Every Driver Needs To Know

Alongside its Google-developed counterpart, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay is a very useful feature that lets you control many of your phone's basic functions straight from your car. Messages, navigation, and entertainment can all be streamed straight to your car's infotainment screen, either wirelessly or through an old-school wired connection. Most modern cars now come with CarPlay connectivity, but if you're new to the system, you might not be aware of everything that it's capable of.

Even if you've been using CarPlay for a while, recent updates have unlocked new features that can be easy to miss if you weren't looking out for them. To make sure you're getting the most out of CarPlay, take a look through these 10 tips that we think every driver should know. From customizing the system to your personal tastes to finding your lost car, they'll help you get the best out of the latest iteration of Apple's must-have connectivity platform.