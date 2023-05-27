8 Best Apple HomePod Tips That Will Change How You Use Your Speaker

Apple's second-generation HomePod launched in February 2023, sporting new functionality and the same impressive audio performance as its predecessor. The HomePod is still very much designed to be paired with other products in the Apple ecosystem, and it packs a number of new features that take full advantage of any other smart home products you might have. If you own a HomePod and don't make the most of them, you're almost certainly missing out.

The most common reason to use a HomePod is to play music, a task that Apple's flagship smart speaker excels at. However, that's far from the only thing it can do. You'd hope so, really, given that its $299 list price makes it one of the most expensive speakers of its kind. Make full use of its capabilities, and it also doubles up as a hands-free messaging system, an alternative to a TV sound bar, and even a thermometer. These eight top tips should help you get the best out of your HomePod, and they might even change how you use it day-to-day.