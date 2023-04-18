Apple's HomePod Smoke Detector Alert Just Went Live: Here's How It Works

For the Sound Recognition feature to work, smoke and CO alarms must be installed in the user's home, though these alarms don't need to be connected to the internet. The feature is trained to listen for the specific sound signature these devices emit using the HomePod's built-in microphones.

Neither the HomePod nor HomePod Mini has smoke or CO detectors built-in, but coupled with the new temperature and humidity sensors in the latest models, it could help you accurately determine whether your house is on fire. Sound Recognition offers straightforward functionality. Upon receiving a notification on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad, you can check in to hear what's happening inside the home. Siri will announce that it's listening in to alert anyone who may be around.

Plus, if you have a HomeKit-compatible camera installed in the same area, you can tap into a live video feed (with end-to-end encryption) of the event. All audio analysis of the alarm sounds occurs on-device, adding to its overall security. You'll need to be on iOS version 16.4 or later, which Apple began rolling out in early April, for the feature to work. Get your devices updated, head into the Home app to ensure everything is enabled properly, and you should be good to go. Hopefully, you'll never need its services.