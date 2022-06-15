Things You Never Knew Your Apple HomePod Mini Could Do

Not too long ago smart home hubs were unheard of and, if you were on the cutting edge of consumer tech, you might only have one option to choose from. Now there are dozens of models and devices which offer the ability to control your smart home gadgets and integrate with your smartphone. With so many competitors, it can be hard to stand out in the smart home crowd, but Apple is trying.

The Apple HomePod Mini — which incidentally looks kind of like an apple on the produce shelf — does all of the things you've come to expect from a smart home hub, but it's got some pretty cool lesser-known features to round it out.

If you've got other Apple products like an iPhone, iPod, or Mac, you can max out its functionality in ways that other smart home hubs can't quite achieve. Still, when it comes to gadgets, you can only do what you know, and we want to make sure you get the most out of your HomePod. After you're set-up and you've connected with your lights, cameras, and other smart home tech, here are some lesser-known ways to take a bigger bite out of your Apple HomePod Mini.