Apple HomePod Review (2023): New Siri Speaker Sticks To The Old Strategy

Setup remains as straightforward, assuming your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 16.3 (or later). Plug the HomePod into power, wait for it to boot up, and a pop-up slides onto your phone or tablet just like connecting new AirPods. Then you can choose which room you're putting it in — it offers the existing locations set up in the Home app, or you can add a new one — and, if there's already a HomePod there, you can create a stereo pair.

Well, assuming they're identical models, that is. Despite the physical similarities, you can't stereo pair a first-generation HomePod with this new second-generation version. Nor can you link it with a HomePod mini. It's worth noting that this only impacts stereo setups: where the left and right channels are separated between the two speakers. Multi-room audio, with the same song playing on every speaker in the same room or even in the whole house, works regardless of model.

From the Home app, you can set timers and alarms as well as control music playback. It's also where the rest of the speaker settings are, including options like pausing music if you leave the home, how Siri responds — audibly and visually — and whether you can use HomePod as an intercom.