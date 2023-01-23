Apple iOS 16.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone

Apple has just released the stable build of iOS 16.3 for all compatible iPhones, and it brings a few notable features. The first and most important change of them all is support for hardware security keys to protect your Apple ID. A security key is an external device that looks like a USB thumb drive but serves the critical job of identity verification. These keys are mostly deployed as an added layer of protection in the same vein as two-factor authentication, but the idea here is that instead of receiving a two-factor code on your registered mobile number or email address (which can be intercepted by a bad actor), a security key handles two-factor verification at the hardware level.

So, if you want to protect your Apple ID from unauthorized logins, just plug the physical security key into your iPhone's port and it will handle the two-factor authentication using a complex system of security protocols stored on a chip. When you enter your Apple ID credentials and the two-factor authentication prompt appears on the screen, plug the security key drive into your iPhone and it will verify your identity. Right now, a physical security key is the most fool-proof system for protecting your accounts and wallets because it is always in your possession. Using a physical security key is an optional feature on iPhones.