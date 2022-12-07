Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA

Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.

Apple IDs, iCloud, and iMessage are all getting their own updated tools to help you protect your data and information more thoroughly — though not everything is quite ready to go just yet. Still, Apple believes that the new changes, combined with the other security features already implemented in its hardware and software, make its products "the most secure on the market."

"Our security teams work tirelessly to keep users' data safe," Apple senior VP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, said, "... and with iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security Keys, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, users will have three powerful new tools to further protect their most sensitive data and communications."