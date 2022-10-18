Upgraded Apple TV 4K Unveiled With A15 Bionic Under The Hood

Apple has launched a new version of Apple TV with a new remote, more powerful hardware, and that is capable of acting as an all-in-one home entertainment system. What sets the box apart is the addition of the A15 Bionic chip, which also popped up in the iPhone 13 last year. The chip offers 50% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance when compared to the one found in the original Apple TV. This means the new interface, tvOS 16, will be smoother and snappier than ever.

The A15 adds enough power for HDR10+ support, meaning it can effortlessly run the high-definition standard. It is worth noting that while the standard assures a level of quality, it does only apply to screens that are also compatible with HDR10, so checking a TV or projector's compatibility before opening your wallet is probably a good idea. Similarly, the box will work with anything that has an HDMI port, but to get the most out of it, you'll ideally want a 4K TV.

Two versions of the Apple TV are available: one is Wi-Fi only, while the other can either be connected through Wi-Fi or be hard-wired with an ethernet connection. The device also comes with an Apple Remote with Siri built in. While other companies have had this sort of thing for years, it is a nice addition for Apple users and will help bring their TVs further into Apple's ecosystem.