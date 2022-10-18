Upgraded Apple TV 4K Unveiled With A15 Bionic Under The Hood
Apple has launched a new version of Apple TV with a new remote, more powerful hardware, and that is capable of acting as an all-in-one home entertainment system. What sets the box apart is the addition of the A15 Bionic chip, which also popped up in the iPhone 13 last year. The chip offers 50% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance when compared to the one found in the original Apple TV. This means the new interface, tvOS 16, will be smoother and snappier than ever.
The A15 adds enough power for HDR10+ support, meaning it can effortlessly run the high-definition standard. It is worth noting that while the standard assures a level of quality, it does only apply to screens that are also compatible with HDR10, so checking a TV or projector's compatibility before opening your wallet is probably a good idea. Similarly, the box will work with anything that has an HDMI port, but to get the most out of it, you'll ideally want a 4K TV.
Two versions of the Apple TV are available: one is Wi-Fi only, while the other can either be connected through Wi-Fi or be hard-wired with an ethernet connection. The device also comes with an Apple Remote with Siri built in. While other companies have had this sort of thing for years, it is a nice addition for Apple users and will help bring their TVs further into Apple's ecosystem.
The Apple TV is a multi-functional device
With the Apple TV, you're getting more than a way to stream movies and watch cable. The device has an incredible amount of utility, serving as the centerpiece of a home theater, light-duty games console, and even a smart home hub. None of these things are unique, but the argument for the Apple TV is that it does all of this without cluttering your home with multiple devices, and it does it all well. One attempt at a unique feature is the Apple Fitness+ function, which boasts "over 3,000 studio-style workouts" in 4K.
Yes, you can just use a regular smart TV and the YouTube app to find similar workouts, but Apple makes it easier and includes "personalized real-time metrics," according to the company, that appear on your other devices. On the gaming side, you get titles like "NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition" and "Jetpack Joyride 2," which aren't AAA affairs but may function as a distraction or allow you to get competitive with grandma before your Sunday dinner.
Apple Music and Apple TV+ also work with the device right off the bat, so it's easy to make the Apple TV an all-round home entertainment system. As you may have come to expect from the fruit-logoed company, the new TV box works seamlessly with other Apple devices. So if you're living within the Apple ecosystem, then this will fit right in with the rest of your gadgets. The Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote starts at $129, with the remote available on its own for $59. Pre-orders start on Friday, October 21, with the Apple TV 4K set to launch on November 4.