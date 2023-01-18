Apple Reveals New HomePod With Next Level Audio Quality In Another Surprise Announcement

Apple has revealed a new HomePod smart speaker, with the HomePod 2nd generation the unexpected follow-up to the Cupertino firm's first, controversial competitor to Amazon's Echo. The new 2023 HomePod will be priced at $299, and at first glance you'd be forgiven for wondering if Apple had simply wheeled out old stock of the first-generation speaker.

Apple

That's because the aesthetic sticks closely to that original design. There'll be two colors — white and midnight gray — for the fabric-wrapped design, with the acoustically-transparent mesh gently curving around the speaker underneath. Apple says the fabric itself is 100-percent recycled, and the power cable is sports a matching, woven finish.

At the top, there's a backlit touch panel. Unlike with the original HomePod, on the HomePod 2nd generation the whole surface is illuminated rather than just a circle in its center. Different animations show when Siri is listening and responding, while taps and touches do things like play and pause music.