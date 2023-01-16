How To Sync Up Multi-Room Music On Apple HomePod Minis

The smart HomePod mini speakers can be set up in different rooms of your house to create a multi-room or whole-house audio system. Once paired, the HomePod minis can simultaneously play the same audio — music, podcasts, audiobooks — in different rooms. Or you can hand off the playback from one HomePod mini to another as you move across rooms. You can keep the music or podcast going while doing chores around the house (via Apple).

Two HomePod minis can also be linked as a stereo pair (serving as left and right channels of the stereo). Plus, multiple HomePod minis can be grouped into zones (via Apple). For instance, all rooms on a floor can be assigned a single zone. And their playback can be controlled as a group too.

You can also send and receive messages using the Intercom feature across your HomePod minis, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Apple Watches. The Intercom message can be delivered to every HomePod mini in the house, a specific room, a specific zone, or a specific device (via Apple).

Lastly, HomePod mini combined with Siri gives you total control over the audio and Intercom features. Audio hand-offs, volume, AirPlay, alarms, and playback can also be controlled using the Home app, Apple Music, or Apple Podcast on your iPhone or iPad.