Apple Just Added A New Feature To Your New HomePod Mini

Apple has quietly updated the literature covering the HomePod mini on its website following the launch of the second-generation HomePod. The company's website now mentions that its $99 smart speaker "now" comes equipped with a temperature and humidity sensor, as well. Just to end any confusion that arises out of Apple's silent act, you don't have to buy a new HomePod mini to experience the temperature and humidity sensor perks. The sensor stack was always there.

Apple doesn't explain what it does on the HomePod mini, but we have an idea, thanks to the second-gen HomePod that was launched earlier today. The company claims it can measure the indoor environment and when it detects that the temperature value has reached a certain level in the room, it sets into motion activities like turning on / off the fan, closing the blind, handling the thermostat, among other relevant tasks assigned to connected home devices. Also, it doesn't seem like you can control the temperature and humidity sensor, and they likely won'y tell you the exact temperature and humidity readings either.