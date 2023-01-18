Apple Just Added A New Feature To Your New HomePod Mini
Apple has quietly updated the literature covering the HomePod mini on its website following the launch of the second-generation HomePod. The company's website now mentions that its $99 smart speaker "now" comes equipped with a temperature and humidity sensor, as well. Just to end any confusion that arises out of Apple's silent act, you don't have to buy a new HomePod mini to experience the temperature and humidity sensor perks. The sensor stack was always there.
Apple doesn't explain what it does on the HomePod mini, but we have an idea, thanks to the second-gen HomePod that was launched earlier today. The company claims it can measure the indoor environment and when it detects that the temperature value has reached a certain level in the room, it sets into motion activities like turning on / off the fan, closing the blind, handling the thermostat, among other relevant tasks assigned to connected home devices. Also, it doesn't seem like you can control the temperature and humidity sensor, and they likely won'y tell you the exact temperature and humidity readings either.
The sensor will finally kick into action
The question here is, how did Apple sneak a sensor stack inside the HomePod mini and never talk about it? Well, Bloomberg reported back in 2021 that the HomePod mini comes equipped with a dormant temperature and humidity sensor made by Texas Instruments. iFixit tore open the smart speaker and confirmed the sensor while also offering a peek at how it looks. Apple discussed internally enabling the sensor to do its aforementioned job, but for undisclosed reasons, that didn't happen, until now.
Apple will reportedly activate the temperature and humidity sensor stack inside the HomePod mini with a software update in the coming weeks. The company hasn't provided an official timeline for that happening, but it could very well coincide with the release of iOS 16.3 next week. The update is currently at the Release Candidate early testing stage. Firmware tracker iSoftware Updates also posted on Twitter that the sensor will be enabled inside the second-gen HomePod and the HomePod mini with a software update.