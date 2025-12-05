Is Lexus' New GR GT The LFA's True Successor, Or A Corvette Copycat?
Toyota unveiled three new concept sports cars, the GR GT, the GR GT3, and a new Lexus LFA (yes, really). All three cars ride on the same aluminum-centric platform and all are under 50 inches in height. All three of these cars were made for different purposes. Exact horsepower and performance numbers have not been revealed as the cars are in preliminary concept and prototype stages. Both the GR GT and GR GT3 are nearly-production ready prototypes.
Starting with the GR GT, it's powered by a hybrid twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and that's all we know for sure. Given its branding as part of Toyota's GR (Gazoo Racing) division, you can be sure it will be performance focused, leading the division alongside the GR Supra, GR 86, and GR Corolla. As its name implies, the GT is at least billed as a grand tourer, but Toyota claims that it's a race car for the road. The GR GT3 does away with the hybrid drivetrain, sticking with the twin-turbo V8, and obviously, it's the racing version of the GT.
During its presentation, Toyota hammered home the point of "no more boring cars," and rolled out the new, fully electric LFA concept. Are these three new cars carrying the torch of the gas-powered Lexus LFA from yesteryear? Or is Toyota's introduction of a new line of sports cars just a formality in an effort to be taken more seriously?
Following an automotive legend
The old Lexus LFA was a V10-powered monster of a car that was obsessively engineered to be the best possible Toyota/Lexus on Earth, and in many ways, it succeeded. Over a decade later, the LFA is still an automotive legend. Now, fast forward to 2025 and are the new successors worthy of the legacy of the LFA? Time will give the final verdict, but there is one way to look at it.
By definition, the new GR GT falls in line closer to a Chevy Corvette, at least in overall goal and place in the market, but that shouldn't be interpreted as an insult. Both the GR GT and Corvette are V8-powered grand touring sports cars from mass-market brands. Both the GR GT and the 'Vette have dedicated racing versions that are poised to compete at the highest level of racing, and much like the new Corvette E-Ray, the GR GT also uses a hybrid V8 setup.
Despite Toyota saying that it didn't want to get humiliated in racing again, the GR GT at least appears to take a more humble direction than the hyper-limited, no holds barred direction that the old LFA took. Remember, Lexus made 500 LFAs total, and it retailed for $375,000 in 2010. The new LFA concept looks to be going in a pretty different direction as well, given its EV drivetrain.
Toyota's new concept cars are not boring by any stretch of the imagination, and everyone but the most pessimistic automotive enthusiasts are likely pretty excited at the concept of a new V8-powered Toyota sports car hitting the road sometime in the near future. But are the cars true successors to the LFA? Probably not, at least not in spirit.