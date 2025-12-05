Is Lexus' New GR GT The LFA's True Successor, Or A Corvette Copycat?

Toyota unveiled three new concept sports cars, the GR GT, the GR GT3, and a new Lexus LFA (yes, really). All three cars ride on the same aluminum-centric platform and all are under 50 inches in height. All three of these cars were made for different purposes. Exact horsepower and performance numbers have not been revealed as the cars are in preliminary concept and prototype stages. Both the GR GT and GR GT3 are nearly-production ready prototypes.

Starting with the GR GT, it's powered by a hybrid twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and that's all we know for sure. Given its branding as part of Toyota's GR (Gazoo Racing) division, you can be sure it will be performance focused, leading the division alongside the GR Supra, GR 86, and GR Corolla. As its name implies, the GT is at least billed as a grand tourer, but Toyota claims that it's a race car for the road. The GR GT3 does away with the hybrid drivetrain, sticking with the twin-turbo V8, and obviously, it's the racing version of the GT.

During its presentation, Toyota hammered home the point of "no more boring cars," and rolled out the new, fully electric LFA concept. Are these three new cars carrying the torch of the gas-powered Lexus LFA from yesteryear? Or is Toyota's introduction of a new line of sports cars just a formality in an effort to be taken more seriously?