Why Is The Lexus LFA So Expensive?

The LFA is pretty close to being an utterly singular car, especially when it comes to the luxury automaker Lexus. It's unique in the way it was built — every model was constructed by hand. It has attained iconic status for the sound provided by its screaming V10 engine, making it one of the best-sounding cars ever made. Its styling is bolder than pretty much any other Lexus, too.

Put that all together and you've got the most expensive Lexus ever made. When it was new in 2012, the LFA had a starting price of $375,000, before adding any options to the mix. Plug that figure into an inflation calculator and the LFA would cost over $500,000 in 2025 dollars.

Even in its day, the LFA's price was pretty staggering. In 2012, for example, the starting price for a Chevy Corvette was around $50,000. So you could have had seven Corvettes for the price of one LFA, and the Corvette was almost as powerful, pumping out 430 horsepower from its 6.2L V-8. More than just a high-performance sports car, though, the LFA was seriously rare, and it represents a unique moment in Lexus' history. The rarity, along with the unique build process, and how it came to exist, are all part of its sky-high prices — both when new, and on the resale market.

