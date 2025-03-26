Why Is The Lexus LFA So Expensive?
The LFA is pretty close to being an utterly singular car, especially when it comes to the luxury automaker Lexus. It's unique in the way it was built — every model was constructed by hand. It has attained iconic status for the sound provided by its screaming V10 engine, making it one of the best-sounding cars ever made. Its styling is bolder than pretty much any other Lexus, too.
Put that all together and you've got the most expensive Lexus ever made. When it was new in 2012, the LFA had a starting price of $375,000, before adding any options to the mix. Plug that figure into an inflation calculator and the LFA would cost over $500,000 in 2025 dollars.
Even in its day, the LFA's price was pretty staggering. In 2012, for example, the starting price for a Chevy Corvette was around $50,000. So you could have had seven Corvettes for the price of one LFA, and the Corvette was almost as powerful, pumping out 430 horsepower from its 6.2L V-8. More than just a high-performance sports car, though, the LFA was seriously rare, and it represents a unique moment in Lexus' history. The rarity, along with the unique build process, and how it came to exist, are all part of its sky-high prices — both when new, and on the resale market.
Rarity and performance are a costly combo
Production numbers on the LFA were very low. Only 20 units per month could be assembled by hand in Lexus' Motomachi Plant, in Japan's Aichi prefecture — totaling in a run of 500 cars from start to finish. The LFA's V-10 engine was particularly special – a 4.8L that revved to 9,000 rpm. It produced 553 horsepower and 354 pound-fee of torque, sending all that power to the rear wheels. The LFA's 10-cylinder engine has a relatively small displacement by V-10 standards (it's smaller than most high-performance V-8s these days) and that likely has something to do with the fact that the engine was built and developed by Yamaha. It only makes sense, then, that the LFA is known for its fast-revving motorcycle-like engine characteristics.
High-performance cars need to be lightweight, of course, and the LFA was originally conceived of as an all-aluminum car to save weight. Eventually though, Lexus decided to go with carbon fiber and fiberglass instead. A special build process created the LFA's body panels out of something called carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. The lightweight construction meant the LFA had a quoted curb weight of just 3,263 pounds, according to Lexus — less than most compact cars today. That low overall weight, combined with V-10 power, meant acceleration was blistering. Zero to 60 mph was dealt with in 3.6 seconds and the LFA could eventually reach a top speed of 202 miles per hour — given a long enough runway.
Racing lineage brings up the prices
Long before the folks at Totyota Gazoo Racing were developing turbo hatchback GR Corollas and stick-shift GR Supra coupes, they were out racing LFAs. In 2008, as a part of the LFA's development (it was called the LF-A at the time), Gazoo Racing entered an early prototype car in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring race. The prestigious race served as both a proving ground abd a shakedown test for the LFA, putting it through the most extreme conditions to test its mettle. The LFA would go on to make multiple appearances in the Nürburgring race and win the high-performance SP8 class in 2012, placing 15th overall. Anything that wins at a track as grueling as the Nürburgring is bound to build brand cachet, and eventually, demand seriously high prices.
If rumors and spy photos are to be believed, there's a new Lexus LFA on the way — potentially called the LFR. A heavily camouflaged concept car, thought to be Toyota's GR GT3 concept car, has been testing at the Nürburgring lately and it could light the same flame of enthusiasm brought by the original LFA. While it isn't likely that the LFR will get a screaming V-10, a high-performance V-8 hybrid powertrain could be in the works, which might just be exciting enough to live up to the legacy. And if Lexus gets the high-performance formula right again, it would be like lighting striking in the same place twice.
The Nürburgring Package was a pricey and rare upgrade
When the LFA first launched, it had that astronomical starting price of $375,000. It was also only available for two-year leases at first — you'd have to wait to buy it out at the end of your lease to own one outright. Why? Because Lexus wanted to prevent price inflation by dealers or buyers who would flip the cars for immediate profit. If you thought the limited run of just 500 LFAs were pricey, wait until you see the options list. There were only 50 examples of the LFA made with the special-edition Nürburgring package, so it's exceedingly rare, even compared to the standard LFA.
The Nürburgring version of the LFA used the same V-10 power plant, but added 10 horsepower to the mix (a total of 562 hp) and gear changes were made quicker — down to just 0.15 seconds. The package also included special wheels, a unique suspension, different spoilers, and a fixed rear wing — all for an additional $70,000. That upgrade would pay off in the long run, though.
A Nürburgring version of the LFA was the last one to be produced in December of 2012, making it even more significant. On the automotive auction site Bring a Trailer, every LFA sold has gone for over $700,000. A low-mileage example of the LFA with the Nürburgring package sold for $1,625,000 in 2023 — over three times the original sticker price.