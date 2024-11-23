8 Of The Best Sounding Cars Ever Made
Speed, handling, and looks are usually at the top of car enthusiast's list when picking their favorite cars. But one hard-to-ignore component of every driving experience is the car's sound. A blend of engine, mechanics, and car design, every car has a distinctive sound that builds up the car's character, echoes its power, and simply excites anyone who loves listening to cars rev their engines.
Car engines don't just magically produce specific sounds on their own. Many cars have teams of engineers that use every aspect of the engine and its components to create a purposefully memorable and exciting sound, whether it's a growl that personifies raw aggression or a scream that inspires speed and power. Here are some of the most pleasing and iconic car sounds that we feel are particularly pleasing to listen to, whether it's a quick drive to the store or a lap around the track.
Lexus LFA
The rare and iconic Lexus LFA may not have been widely available when it came out, but it couldn't be ignored due to its impressive performance and even more impressive engine noise. Its one-of-a-kind sound gives you goosebumps as it instantly teleports you to a retro track full of F1 cars. The Lexus LFA has a special V10 engine that naturally produces high revs that are reminiscent of a heart pounding race, but a lot of thought was also put into the way the Lexus LFA sounded. The exhaust system was tuned by Yamaha's instrument experts, and it uses multiple chambers and valves to have a controlled sound at every stage. Even the intake and exhaust systems were created with the intent of amplifying sound frequencies while minimizing more unwanted noises, essentially drowning them out.
Yamaha explained the importance of an engine's acoustic design at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show: "We believe that sound is a valuable means of communication between the driver and vehicle. Accurately passing on high-grade engine sounds to the driver makes it possible to feel the vehicle's condition and instantly take the next minute action that is required. This is how sound can be used to establish and enhance an interactive loop between drivers and automobiles."
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Wait... An SUV? Well, once you hear this SUV in particular, you'll see its sound rivals that of any supercar. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has a retired twin-turbocharged V6 engine that was created with attention to every detail, including its sound. There are rumors that it's a Ferrari engine, but that's not the case — rather the Alfa Romeo brought on former Ferrari engineers to work on the engine, including Gianluca Pivetti, Ferrari's head of gasoline engines. The larger pipes in the exhaust system amplify the engine's pops and crackles, while engineers tuned the engine to ensure it had a throaty, exciting sound. The aggressiveness makes it one of the best-sounding V6 engines out there.
While the Stelvio may be seen as a daily driver, it'll feel like one of the most exhilarating grocery trips of your life. One owner on YouTube commented: "I've had this Alfa for two years and everyday I drive it feels like the first day... Absolutely love it!"
Ford Mustang GT
Mustang GTs sound like America. The Mustang GT, both when starting up or driving, has a distinctive rumbly, throaty sound that many correlate with the sound of American muscle and classic power. Ford has kept this in mind when creating the engine, of course, using a specific firing order and larger cylinders to generate that deep, guttural rumble. The Mustang GT is also naturally quite loud, creating a sense of intensity and adding to the experience.
Something that stands out about the Mustang GT's exhaust system as well is that it can be adjusted. There are multiple modes to choose from, making the Mustang sound more rich or aggressive when getting ready for a drag race, or even a bit quieter if you are in a residential area that may not appreciate the sound of freedom. No matter the mode, there's no denying that the Mustang GT has one of the most distinctive and satisfying V8 sounds out there.
Pagani Zonda R
The high-revving V12 engine of the Pagani Zonda Revolucion is loud, raw, and intense thanks to a combination of engine and car design coming together. The exhaust system was designed by Pagani engineers with larger diameter pipes and perfectly placed resonators to maximize the car's iconic screaming sound. The car itself has a lightweight carbon fiber chassis that not only makes it incredibly fast but has less material to muffle the engine's roar, creating that raw and unfiltered racing sound.
Said one fan on YouTube: "You know it's a Pagani when the mechanics have to wear ear protection."
The exact decibels of the Pagani Zonda R is not currently known but the Huayra reaches 140 decibels (louder than an F1 car) and the Zonda R is much, much noisier. It's the high pitch screaming and intensity of the noise that makes the Pagani Zonda R unlike any other car sound out there. There's a reason many car enthusiasts want Formula 1 to take notes.
SRT Hellcat
There may not be any engine out there as recognizable as the Hellcat. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT has a distinct sound thanks to a blend of rumbling intensity and the supercharger "whine." The 6.2L Hemi V8 engine has extra cylinders for a robust, aggressive growl. When paired with the carefully designed exhaust system's larger diameter pipes and electronically controlled valves, accelerating in the Hellcat SRT is already an experience. When you add in the high-performance supercharger, the Hellcat SRT's roar is in a category of its own. There's a reason other Dodge vehicles utilize the Hellcat engine — but none are quite like the SRT.
One Reddit user attended a track day and distinctly remembers their encounter with a Hellcat: "I was standing right at the start of a straight so got an absolute earful. Never been a huge fan of most exhaust sounds, so that supercharger whine was one of the best automotive sounds I've ever heard. Stood there for probably a half hour since the noise is, as you say, intoxicating. I may or may not have started shopping for one immediately after that day due to that noise alone...."
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
When designing the Aston Martin V8 Vantage's engine sound, the engineering team wanted it to sound powerful and sporty with a touch of sophistication. Listening to the car driving down the highway, we'd say they accomplished just that. The Aston Martin V8 Vantage sounds like a refined muscle car, with a deep, amplified sound that feels raw yet controlled. The firing order creates a smooth pulse that also adds to the feeling of purposeful engineering. It's loud yet pleasant, like the voice of a raspy older man telling exhilarating tales of his past at the back of a dark pub.
The Aston Martin V8 Vantage has often created a debate on who does V8's better: America or Europe. While car enthusiasts can't deny the grittiness and power of an American muscle car's engine sounds, many do believe that the Aston Martin V8 Vantage has the best-sounding V8 in Europe. While it may be trying to appear posh, this car is a brute and the engine sounds attest to that.
Audi RS 3
The Audi RS 3 is instantly recognizable to motorheads due to its raspy, throaty sound that almost feels uncontrolled. This is thanks to the 2.5L, five-cylinder turbocharged engine's uneven firing order, creating chaotic rumbling when started up and then a powerful, low whine when revving. The entire driving experience is amplified due to the distinct sounds of the odd number of cylinders, the powerful roar of the turbocharger, and the amplification of each pop by the purposefully designed exhaust system.
This is all pretty impressive when you remember the Audi RS 3 is a hatchback. But with new models reaching top speeds of 180 miles per hour and over 400 HP, this is a powerful rally-inspired car that needs the sporty sounds to match. The engine sounds are much-discussed in the car world, with enthusiasts comparing the sounds to a "baby R8 V10" and calling it plain old "drool educing."
"I listen to this everyday on my way to work with the sunroof open," said one Audi RS 3 owner on YouTube.
Ferrari 812
The Ferrari 812's sound has brought car enthusiasts to tears due to the distinctive, perfectly tuned high-revving V12 engine. The Ferrari 812 has a rich and powerful sound due to individual intake and exhaust pulses for each cylinder, making it almost sound musical. The high redline allows for maximum exhilaration, while the exhaust system ensures smooth, thunderous tones that are more about aggression than pure loudness. The result is a guttural, crackling scream that sounds controlled yet ready to be unleashed.
Francesco Carosone, Senior Acoustic Engineer at Ferrari, once said: "We have the authentic sound that other car companies want to create artificially, and we intend to keep it that way."
The Lamborghini Aventador and the Ferrari 812 are often compared for their incredible V12 engine sounds, but the 812 often edges out the competition because it's more melodic and refined at high revs, reminiscent of the similarly high-pitched F1 race cars.