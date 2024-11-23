8 Of The Best Sounding Cars Ever Made

The rare and iconic Lexus LFA may not have been widely available when it came out, but it couldn't be ignored due to its impressive performance and even more impressive engine noise. Its one-of-a-kind sound gives you goosebumps as it instantly teleports you to a retro track full of F1 cars. The Lexus LFA has a special V10 engine that naturally produces high revs that are reminiscent of a heart pounding race, but a lot of thought was also put into the way the Lexus LFA sounded. The exhaust system was tuned by Yamaha's instrument experts, and it uses multiple chambers and valves to have a controlled sound at every stage. Even the intake and exhaust systems were created with the intent of amplifying sound frequencies while minimizing more unwanted noises, essentially drowning them out.

Advertisement

Yamaha explained the importance of an engine's acoustic design at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show: "We believe that sound is a valuable means of communication between the driver and vehicle. Accurately passing on high-grade engine sounds to the driver makes it possible to feel the vehicle's condition and instantly take the next minute action that is required. This is how sound can be used to establish and enhance an interactive loop between drivers and automobiles."