The Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Engine Is Being Discontinued: What Should Replace It?

The Giulia and the Stelvio make up two thirds of Alfa Romeo's lineup in the United States these days — with the only other new Alfa you can purchase being the Tonale. The Giulia and Stelvio, a sedan and an SUV, are both attractive, upscale vehicles with a number of different trim levels to choose from. The Giulia and Stelvio are both offered with a Quadrifoglio trim level, a name with its roots going all the way back to the race-winning Alfas of the 1920s. The Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio are powered by a Ferrari-sourced twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 – a high-horsepower engine that gives them a unique character in their respective classes.

The V6 produces 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque and makes for competitive acceleration times amongst high-performance rivals. Unfortunately, the 2.9-liter V6 has seen its last days. The final edition versions of the Stelvio and Giulia were announced earlier this year and their arrival signified the end of production for the Quadrifoglio engine. The Quadrifoglio Super Sport is a limited-edition version of both the sedan and the SUV, with numbers limited to 72 Giulias and 52 Stelvios in the United States, powered by the 2.9-liter V6 and it is the swan song for the Quadrifoglio as we know it. But Alfa hasn't announced what will take its place. Instead, they've alluded to an electrified future, opening up all sorts of possibilities for the Quadrifoglio. Meanwhile, we're left to wonder what exactly that means.

