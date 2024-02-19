Here's What Makes The 2025 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Worth Its Price-Tag
When it comes to supercar manufacturers, Alfa Romeo isn't exactly the first brand that comes to mind. However, that may be subject to change. If you're not familiar with the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, we can't fault you. Built to serve as an homage to the original 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, it's an extremely exclusive hypercar from the legendary Italian manufacturer. Alfa Romeo is building only 33 examples, and they are already sold out. So, we regret to inform any wealthy car collectors reading this that your chance to buy a brand-new one has already come and gone.
However, with Car and Driver estimating a price of around $1,000,000, folks looking in from the outside may think that's a wildly lofty price for an Alfa Romeo. With things like the Giulia and even the 4C sporting much more reasonable price points, it's easy to come to that conclusion without knowing the details of the car. So, we're going to dig into its specs and details to show you why this Alfa Romeo is well worth a seven-figure asking price.
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Performance Figures
Let's start with what most folks want to know right off the bat: performance figures. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is certainly not short on impressive numbers. Perhaps the most interesting feature of the 33 Stradale is that customers had the choice of speccing it with either an internal combustion drivetrain or a full battery electric drivetrain.
The internal combustion option is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, powering the rear wheels. It has a total power output of 611 horsepower and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 in under three seconds. Alfa Romeo does not provide an exact figure for that 0 to 60 time, though. They do, however, provide an advertised max speed of 206 miles per hour.
Alternatively, the electric power option boosts the power output to a remarkable total of 740 horsepower. However, Alfa Romeo lists an identical zero to 60 MPH time, less than three seconds, so it's unclear which version has the better time. Likely due to the extra weight, the electric option nets a top speed of 192 miles per hour.
Speaking of that extra weight, the curb weight listed for the gasoline version is north of 3,300 pounds, which is pretty light for a modern car. However, the electric version is quite a bit heavier, coming in at over 4,600 pounds. Adding 1,300 pounds is certainly a substantial jump. It is, however, no secret that electric cars are typically quite heavy.
Meticulous attention to detail
Alfa Romeo says the 33 Stradale is the first of their "fuoriserie" cars in over 50 years. Fuoriserie means "custom-built," which rings true in giving customers a choice between powertrains.
The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale models are to be built by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, a coachbuilder from Italy since 1926. Alfa says the company's quality standards guarantee "obsessive" attention to detail, ensuring that each and every 33 Stradale is a unique work of art tailor-made to the customer's preferences.
The chassis is constructed of a carbon fiber monocoque and aluminum H-frame for ultimate strength without compromising weight. Inside, the car is laden with the finest carbon fiber, leather, and Alcantara upholstery, and the double-wishbone suspension ensures a comfortable and luxurious ride experience. However, F1 legend Valtteri Bottas is teaming up with Alfa Romeo to perfect the car's on-track handling characteristics, ensuring the 33 Stradale will be a true weapon across all disciplines from the race track to the grocery store.
The 33 Stardale's hypercar design cues, like its low-slung front and end butterfly doors alongside its bespoke, limited production and true-to-form ultimate performance, cement it as a truly unique hypercar. While the price tag is eye-watering, it's woefully appropriate for what you're getting. Don't take our word for it, though. All 33 cars have already sold. That's all the proof you could ask for.