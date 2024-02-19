Here's What Makes The 2025 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Worth Its Price-Tag

Let's start with what most folks want to know right off the bat: performance figures. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is certainly not short on impressive numbers. Perhaps the most interesting feature of the 33 Stradale is that customers had the choice of speccing it with either an internal combustion drivetrain or a full battery electric drivetrain.

The internal combustion option is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, powering the rear wheels. It has a total power output of 611 horsepower and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 in under three seconds. Alfa Romeo does not provide an exact figure for that 0 to 60 time, though. They do, however, provide an advertised max speed of 206 miles per hour.

Alternatively, the electric power option boosts the power output to a remarkable total of 740 horsepower. However, Alfa Romeo lists an identical zero to 60 MPH time, less than three seconds, so it's unclear which version has the better time. Likely due to the extra weight, the electric option nets a top speed of 192 miles per hour.

Speaking of that extra weight, the curb weight listed for the gasoline version is north of 3,300 pounds, which is pretty light for a modern car. However, the electric version is quite a bit heavier, coming in at over 4,600 pounds. Adding 1,300 pounds is certainly a substantial jump. It is, however, no secret that electric cars are typically quite heavy.