Carbon Fiber Explained: What It Is, How It Works, And Why It's So Expensive

If there's one fascinating fact about spiders that everyone knows, it's that their silken webs are deceptively strong. It can have a tensile strength of up to around 1000 megapascals, which can be stronger than steel. The most surprising thing about this is the way that it subverts typical notions of weight and strength. A spider web is a lot of powerful, lightweight strands in a very compact package, and so is carbon fiber.

Roger Bacon was one of the very first to develop carbon fibers as we understand them today. At Union Carbide's Parma Technical Center in the 1950s, he was experimenting with heating and pressurizing graphite when he found that the process created a very unique form of carbon. Incredibly delicate yet very strong, the American Chemical Society states that Bacon described them as "whiskers ... only a tenth of the diameter of a human hair, but you could bend them and kink them and they weren't brittle."

Naturally, the process of developing carbon fiber has advanced somewhat since then, but this core fact hasn't changed at all: carbon fiber is composed of numerous very thin strands, which are both incredibly light and incredibly strong. Here's a closer look at the intriguing material, how it's used, and why it's so costly to produce.