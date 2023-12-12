Super Power: The 6 Coolest Vehicles To Use The Hellcat Engine

Muscle car enthusiasts are well aware of the Dodge Hellcat engine and logo, but if you're unaware, the engines in Hellcat-stamped cars and trucks have a ridiculous amount of horsepower. It all comes from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that — when it was unleashed in 2015 — boasted 707 horsepower. Since then, the engine has been upgraded in many ways and is now powering multiple vehicles across GM's automotive landscape. Frankly, it was one of the hottest shows in town until Shelby recently unveiled the newest King of the Road.

Still, that 707 horsepower (and above in more recent efforts) is nothing to sniff at. The Hellcat engines come in Chargers and Challengers, but that's sort of expected. While they are definitely worth talking about, it's all the other vehicles that come with a version of the Hellcat engine that make it interesting.

It's also important to point out that while most car companies are moving towards electric, it is almost as if these companies are going for one last hoorah. The Hellcat engine will no longer be built after 2023 in order to make way for new models and engines.

Without further ado, check out the top vehicles that use the Hellcat engine and issue them a fond farewell until we see what's next.