The New Lexus LFA Successor Is Going Viral (And The Hate Is Real)

According to the now-viral video, Supercar Blondie states that the new Lexus can accomplish the 0-60 sprint in "just over two seconds," putting it up there with other electric monsters like the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Rimac Nevara. While one could argue that an electric drivetrain betrays the LFA's legacy, especially that of its high-strung V10, you absolutely cannot argue with the cold hard numbers of acceleration times. If this Lexus concept comes to fruition as it's known now, it will be objectively fast. The video also notes that the range will be 700 km (around 434 miles), potentially placing the Lexus in the upper echelon of electric cars.

The future of the car world will be electric. You can't argue with it, and no amount of angrily worded screeds in the comment section are going to move the needle one iota towards the days of gasoline engines. That may be a cause of mourning to some, but it's also important to realize that not only is that future still several years down the road, but you are still perfectly able to enjoy the gloriously loud gas-powered cars of the past. By making an electric successor to the LFA, Lexus didn't retroactively erase it from history, the car still exists to enjoy. You can calm down just a little bit.