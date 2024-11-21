Is The New Lexus LFR Supercar Real?

The Lexus LFA remains an often overlooked and underrated car, albeit a strange one given the company's history — a long-delayed, hand-built Japanese supercar with a $375,000 price tag that lost Lexus money, but which is now nearly impossible to find for under $700,000. Between 2010 and 2012, only 500 Lexus LFAs were made, and they all had a 4.8-liter V-10 engine that created 553 hp and 355 lb-ft of torque.

If you doubted the LFA over a decade ago, there may be a chance to purchase its successor, the Lexus LFR, in the near future. There's been no official announcement regarding even the existence of this mysterious project, but Toyota Chairman and former CEO Akio Toyoda, who worked closely with the original LFA team, has hinted that it could return. In a 2019 piece in Lexus UK Magazine, he compared the LFA to Japan's Ise Shrine, which is rebuilt every 20 years. Since then, there have been rumors of an electric LFA equivalent, and car spotters have even witnessed a possible prototype on the road.

Here's what we know about the existence of the Lexus LFR.