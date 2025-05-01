8 Of The Best-Looking Shooting Brake Cars Ever Designed

No other body shape has captured the imagination of enthusiasts as much as the shooting brake. Before anything else, it's particularly rare, usually reserved for people with deep pockets. You're not likely to see a shooting brake version of the Toyota GR 86, though that didn't stop people from imagining such a cool car.

Advertisement

It's the idea behind shooting brakes that sets them apart from other cars. Based on sports coupes or GTs, shooting brakes offer all the advantages of these vehicles. Lightweight, with a weight distribution that edges out typical coupes or sedans, and exceptional performance, they have everything an enthusiast would want in a sports car.

Yet, thanks to the wagon-like rear end, shooting brakes are also more practical. Grand tourers were always deemed the best long-distance travel vehicles. They are fast on the highway. Confident on the twisties. Comfortable. Refined. A shooting brake adds additional luggage space to that equation, allowing you and your significant other to go on long trips without worrying whether the suitcases will fit. Oh, and without losing any of the trademark grand touring experience.

Advertisement

More than anything, though, shooting brakes are just cool. They retain that sleek coupe profile but add a more muscular rear end. It adds tension to the design, combining the dynamic front with a utilitarian rear. The longer, flowing roofline also emphasizes length and elegance while improving the stance. To celebrate this gorgeous and underrated body style, we'll give you the best-looking shooting brake cars ever designed with the original, two-door shooting brake shape. Let's dig in!