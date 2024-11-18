7 Must-Know Facts About Bond's Aston Martin DB5 From Goldfinger

Few heroes get by on skill and good luck alone; some fancy gear and a fly ride go a long way. Batman has the Batmobile, Wonder Woman has her invisible jet, and even the Ninja Turtles take the fight to the Shredder in a van that Donatello somehow pieced together in their sewer lair. It's a fact: Any self-respecting action icon needs a distinctive ride to chase down or escape from the bad guys.

As iconic as some of these combinations are, few figures in big-screen action are more closely associated with their ride than James Bond. Few imagined that the fictional superspy's debut in 1962's Dr. No would lead to more than sixty years of iconic silver-screen action.

Bond pilots a Sunbeam Alpine in the original film, while in the following release, From Russia With Love, Q Branch equips him with an elegant but somewhat stodgy 1935 Bentley. Bond has wreaked havoc from behind the wheel (or yoke, or handlebars) of many vehicles over his impossibly long and destructive career, but one vehicle is linked to Bond above all others: the Aston Martin DB5.

Suave, stylish, and as quintessentially British as 007 himself, Aston Martins have made several appearances in the film canon. Bond has racked up miles in a V8 Vantage, V12 Vanquish, DB10, and a handful of DBS models. They have all struck a chord, but none has proven to have the staying power of the DB5. Decades after its debut, the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 became one of the top five most expensive Aston Martins ever sold at auction.

Join us as we review the must-know facts about Bond's Aston Martin DB5, the car that started it all.