Why The Ferrari F355 Is One Of The Greatest Supercars Of All Time

Ferrari is one of the great Italian automobile marques that need no introduction though the excellent Ferrari F355, with its storied history and quirky characteristics, is certainly worthy of a few words. It came about after the 1980s when car designs were as angular as the shoulder pads and haircuts adorned by their drivers. But before the mid-1990s when new technologies such as racing transmissions and electronic assists began to sterilize the driving experience. And while Ferrari had a very successful run in the '80s, having produced models like the iconic Testarossa, and lightning-quick F40, the brand was starting to falter as the 1990s loomed with lukewarm offerings such as the overly-sensible 412 and the uninspiring 348 GTB.

Ferrari needed something with an extra "wow" factor to restore its reputation as the most stylish and aspirational car company on the planet. A modern icon for the new decade that could showcase supercar performance while retaining some practicality for real-world usage. With that, the dependable folks at Pininfarina, the company that had designed Ferraris since 1951, got to work. And in 1994, the Ferrari F355 was introduced. It looked like a softened Testarossa, with its buttressed rear window and pop-up headlights, but minus the aggressive side strakes and jutting rear, instead opting for a more modern, sculpted profile.

The F355 was available in three styles — a coupe known as the Berlinetta, a Targa-top (the GTS), and, later, a convertible (the Spider). While each iteration had its supporters and detractors, the car was, on the whole, a great success. It was to become the defining Ferrari of its era and is still much-celebrated 30 years later. But what exactly made this one of the greatest supercars of all time?