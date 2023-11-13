James Bond's Best: Five Iconic Cars Featured In '007: Road To A Million

We start the series out with a cameo from not one of Bond's cars but one of his villains, the iconic black and yellow Rolls-Royce Phantom 3. This vehicle famously took center stage in 1964's "Goldfinger" as the main baddie's drive of choice. By the time this luxury vehicle hit the silver screen, it was already vintage, with its production years spanning 1936 to 1939. The Rolls-Royce Phantom 3 is often considered one of the best Rolls-Royce ever with its aluminum-alloy twin ignition V12 engine and four-speed manual transmission. Notably, Rolls-Royce would not return to a V12 engine until the Solver Seraph, over 60 years later.

The car features anywhere from 165 to 180 bhp (brake horsepower), depending on the model. Of course, it wouldn't be a Rolls-Royce without a luxurious interior. One aspect of this car that some would consider lacking is its speed, with its top speed of 87 mph and a zero to 60-time of 16.8 seconds. But Goldfinger didn't need a fast car.

Bond first runs into the vehicle at a golf club when he puts a homing device in its trunk. Later, after trailing the car, Bond discovers that Goldfinger was using the vehicle to smuggle gold out of England by hiding it in its bodywork. The exact model used in the film is said to be a custom-built 1937 model built for Lord Fairhaven of Anglesey Abbey.