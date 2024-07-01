5 Of The Most Expensive Aston Martins Ever Sold At Auction

Aston Martin began in London in 1913 as Bamford & Martin, taking its original name from the surnames of founders Robert Bamford and Lionel Martin. Bamford & Martin went broke in 1924, and the company shifted its attention to making sports cars, rebranding as Aston Martin soon after. The Aston part of the new name was borrowed from Aston Hill, where Lionel Martin raced.

Aston Martin was famously the auto brand of choice for fictional MI6 secret agent James Bond. Bond's favorite Aston Martin was the DB5, which appeared in nine films, including 2021's No Time To Die. That picture featured three other Aston Martins alongside the DB5: a V8 Vantage Volante, a DBS Superleggera, and a Valhalla, which features a 998-horsepower powertrain and can hit a top speed of 217 mph.

Although production version Aston Martins don't have 007-inspired gadgetry like ejector seats, water cannons, or smokescreens, their refinement and performance make them some of the most valuable and coveted cars on earth. Some Aston-Martins have commanded jaw-dropping prices at auction, like the five below.

[Featured image by Rex Gray via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC- By 2.0]