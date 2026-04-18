The 5 Minivans With The Most Cargo Space, Ranked By Roominess

Minivans are probably the ultimate expression of the idea that function matters more than form. They aren't particularly sleek or aesthetically pleasing, no matter how hard they try. Instead, they're functional. They carry passengers, do it in comfort, and provide more room than you might think possible. SUVs often make compromises like poor fuel economy to offer rugged looks, and trade poor ride quality in favor of increased off-road capability or towing capacity, but with minivans, those compromises are unnecessary in the pursuit of maximum space. For these family haulers, what a vehicle can provide in terms of utility is far more important than the way it looks or whether it can drive off-road. So, which minivan offers the most utility?

Legroom, headroom, and shoulder room are all important stats, but one of the best numbers for measuring maximum utility is overall cargo space. With passengers (and sometimes seats) removed, vans are serious hauling machines — often outclassing many SUVs when it comes to cargo space. To break down which minivan best tackles this task, we've compiled the top minivans by overall cargo space — whether that means folding their seats flat, lowering them into the floor, or removing them entirely.