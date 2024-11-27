What Does SAE Stand For And Why Is It Important?

If you've ever had to buy oil for your car, motorcycle, lawn mower, snowmobile, or any other internal combustion engine, you've likely encountered the SAE acronym — or what used to be an acronym, anyway. You may have even wondered what SAE stands for. After all, some automotive acronyms you probably already know, such as ABS, CVT, EV, SOHC, and DOHC, are prevalent in today's society.

It turns out, however, that SAE no longer stands for anything in particular, according to a blog posted by the organization at SAE.org entitled "2023 Reflections: It's Actually Just 'SAE.'" However, when the organization was formed in 1905, the letters stood for Society of Automobile Engineers. Early automobile manufacturing pioneers like Henry Ford and Andrew Riker, among others, saw the need for standardized methods in the burgeoning automotive industry.

As the use of the Society's standards spread to other mobility industries, such as aeronautics, engineers of those disciplines joined the organization. It became apparent that the Automobile in SAE excluded some of the organization's brightest prospects, so in 1917, it changed its meaning to the Society of Automotive Engineers in an attempt to include all forms of "self-propelled vehicles."

In 2006, in light of the ever-changing landscape of manufacturing and the global reach of the organization, the Society once again updated its name. The new name, SAE International, seems likely to stand the test of time, at least for some time.