Honda's 2026 Odyssey Will Make You Rethink Minivans

On top of the premium comfort levels, the Odyssey is also ultra spacious on the inside, with all its square footage expertly laid out. Adults have room to sit comfortably in all three rows (getting in and out of the third row is easy) and plenty of places to store their stuff. With the rear seats folded and interior capacity maxed out, the Odyssey Elite has as much as 155.7 cubic feet of storage on the inside — near enough to rival any three-row body-on-frame SUV.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

There are cupholders everywhere you look in the Odyssey. If you count the spaces in the doors that are designed to hold things like water bottles (and I do), there are 17 places to put your beverages. Naturally, eight passengers with two drinks each is probably unlikely, but storing smartphones and other small items can be done in those spaces too. Like any proper family hauler, the Odyssey also has a massive center console: an ideal place to store that ultra-functional fanny pack you've been bragging to everyone about.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The Odyssey Elite also offers a seemingly endless set of ways to connect with or charge your devices. There are USB-C ports available for just about every seating position, plus the wireless charging capability upfront. By my count, there are 9 different places to charge your devices, plus the HDMI port for connecting to rear-seat entertainment.