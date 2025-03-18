2025 Kia Carnival HEV Review: Hybrid Minivan Is Frugal But Still Flawed

If we bought the cars we need, rather than the cars we want, a lot of SUV drivers would probably be at the wheel of a minivan like the 2025 Kia Carnival HEV. Despite being eminently practical — or, perhaps, because of it — the minivan has fallen from favor, even if electrification and gadgets have taken them far from the rattling old vans of before.

Advertisement

Kia's approach to making the modern minivan more palatable is to dress it up as an SUV. Ignore the deep grooves for the sliding rear doors — which are, frankly, far more practical than an actual SUV's doors — and you'd be forgiven for assuming the Carnival HEV was something Telluride adjacent, rather than the successor to the old Sedona. Only the stubbier hood and lower ground clearance (6.8 inches for the minivan, versus 8 inches or more for the Telluride) give the game away.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's not as challenging — or as good, to my eyes — a design as Kia used on the three-row EV9, but every time I thumbed the key fob buttons to power-open the rear doors, I wished they were an option on the big EV. A Carnival HEV will hold more people, too. All trims, from the LXS (from $40,800 plus $1,395 destination, so about the same as a base Telluride but $14k less than the EV9) up, seat eight (unlike the non-hybrid, most trims of which have seven seats). The flagship SX Prestige trim has a seven seat option, with a pair of second-row captain's chairs.

Advertisement